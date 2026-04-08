‘We were separated’: What really happened between David and Alissa behind-the-scenes 

It was the final vows mic drop we could never have seen coming.

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On Tuesday night’s episode of Married At First Sight Australia, David delivered his final vows to his on-screen wife Alissa, and then walked away before she had a chance to tell him hers.

For most of the season, David and Alissa were the strongest couple on the show, continually deepening their bond and having serious conversations about the steps they would need to take to start their life together.

So how did it end up like this? Scroll on to find out what really happened between David and Alissa.

What happened between David and Alissa on MAFS?

On the final version of the show, things began to go south for David and Alissa during their home stays week when they began to seriously discuss what their lives might look like after the experiment.

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When they returned for the dinner party, Alissa was shocked to find that David agreed with the other men when they said they wouldn’t feel comfortable living in a woman’s home.

Their relationship reached a crisis point after the final test, when Alissa learnt that David had left the room and David learnt that Alissa had stayed and chatted to her other potential match.

David and Alissa’s relationship reached a crisis point last week. Credit: Channel 9.

An argument ensued and David ended up taking off his wedding ring and leaving the apartment. Alissa retaliated by throwing her ring at David.

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Then at the final dinner party, David attempted to win Alissa back by getting down on one knee, apologising and asking for her back.

However, Alissa wasn’t having a bar of it and she shrugged him off and walked away.

What happened between David and Alissa behind the scenes?

Alissa has since revealed that her and David were actually separated by the time they did the final test.

“We were even separated at the Grass Is Greener challenge. So there’s a lot of context missing here,” she told PedestrianTV this week.

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“He did actually message me [before the Final Dinner Party], and he was like, ‘Hey, I want to go in tonight as a united front. We’ve been a strong couple’ and all this stuff.”

Alissa claims David also suggested they should continue doing TikToks together for “continuity”.

“I was thinking, ‘What the f*ck, like?’. I messaged him back. I said, David, ‘I think TikToks are her priority right now’. Like, let’s not,” Alissa shared.

The 31-year-old nurse also shared that the final dinner party wasn’t actually the first time David had told her that he loved her.

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“Well, David did tell me he loved me before those Dinner Parties, and that’s old news. It just didn’t make the cut,” she said.

David walked out mid final vows. Credit: Channel 9.

“People are saying, ‘Oh, she just said thank you.’ No, he’s actually told me that earlier on. So that was interesting.”

In the interview, Alissa also alluded to an “x-rated” incident that “really rocked” them as a couple that didn’t make it to air.

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“I haven’t told the story that really rocked us, which [rattled] him and me. If I put it online, I don’t want to do that. It’s private, and also it was really hard. It was a hard time for us both, and I’m not going to go and just slander him,” she shared.

What have David and Alissa said after the final vows?

David has stood firm on his decision to walk away from Alissa during her final vows.

“I’m not gonna lie, it felt good to walk away without like listening to Alissa ramble on for five more minutes of my life,” he told nine.com.au.

He also told the publication that he felt like a “dog begging for crumbs” throughout their entire relationship.

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“I think she got a big head. She probably thought ‘Oh this guys is so obsessed with me’ but it wasn’t like that,” he added.

He said by the time they had reached final vows, he was no longer interested in hearing his on-screen wife out.

“I never even cared what Alissa’s Final Vows were and I still don’t,” he said.

“I didn’t need another explanation. I didn’t need to hear vows that meant nothing to me because at the end of the day, you can talk all you want but your behaviour showed exactly what you thought about me and the experiment.”

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Meanwhile, Alissa told the publication she felt “very disrespected” by David’s behaviour and that she had wanted to “honour the relationship for the good times”.

“I don’t know if that was an ego thing for him because at the time I’d checked out at the Final Dinner Party. But I was very disappointed, because I would have thought we would have ended on better terms,” she told nine.com.au.

“I just wanted to end it on ‘David, I love you for who you are but not for me.’ I felt like that was respecting what we had build together.”

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