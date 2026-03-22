MAFS: David and Alissa’s seemingly perfect relationship is flipped upside down

Married at First Sight (MAFS) groom David has already been through plenty of friction during the controversial dating experiment.

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With his wife, Alissa, previously caught up in a group chat messaging scandal, in which she was the victim of nasty comments from the other brides, David now believed the worst of the drama was behind them.

Alissa has doubts during Homestays Week. (Credit: Nine Network)

But, just as the once-strong couple seemed ready to move forward, everything shifted.

“Alissa said herself that, with the bullying stuff, she was a shell of herself in the experiment,” David, 31, tells TV WEEK.

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“Then things got better and she became friends with Bec and the bullies and they were hanging out together. She came out to a different side of herself – and then things just changed.”

As Alissa began reconnecting with the other women in the experiment, E commerce product manager David tells us, his wife also revealed she was having doubts about their relationship. It left him questioning whether he should stay in the experiment at all.

“I wanted to leave,” David recalls. “I gave 100 per cent to the experiment. There were red flags from the beginning – like the ‘get down on one knee’ thing – but I decided to push through because I didn’t want to repeat prejudices I might have on the outside. But I was at my limit.”

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Despite Alissa’s friends telling her during Homestays Week that she “has a good man”, David isn’t convinced Alissa is willing to salvage the relationship.

With the real world now looming closer than ever, will Alissa’s uncertainty push David to finally walk away from her?

You can tune in to Married at First Sight on Monday to Wednesday at 7.30pm, and on Sunday at 7pm for the always chaotic Commitment Ceremony’s on Channel Nine and 9Now.

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