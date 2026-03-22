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MAFS: David and Alissa’s seemingly perfect relationship is flipped upside down

'Things changed.'
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Lucy Croke Profile
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Married at First Sight (MAFS) groom David has already been through plenty of friction during the controversial dating experiment.

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With his wife, Alissa, previously caught up in a group chat messaging scandal, in which she was the victim of nasty comments from the other brides, David now believed the worst of the drama was behind them.

Alissa and David at the MAFS dinner party table.
Alissa has doubts during Homestays Week. (Credit: Nine Network)

But, just as the once-strong couple seemed ready to move forward, everything shifted.

“Alissa said herself that, with the bullying stuff, she was a shell of herself in the experiment,” David, 31, tells TV WEEK.

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“Then things got better and she became friends with Bec and the bullies and they were hanging out together. She came out to a different side of herself – and then things just changed.”

As Alissa began reconnecting with the other women in the experiment, E commerce product manager David tells us, his wife also revealed she was having doubts about their relationship. It left him questioning whether he should stay in the experiment at all.

“I wanted to leave,” David recalls. “I gave 100 per cent to the experiment. There were red flags from the beginning – like the ‘get down on one knee’ thing – but I decided to push through because I didn’t want to repeat prejudices I might have on the outside. But I was at my limit.”

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Despite Alissa’s friends telling her during Homestays Week that she “has a good man”, David isn’t convinced Alissa is willing to salvage the relationship.

With the real world now looming closer than ever, will Alissa’s uncertainty push David to finally walk away from her?

You can tune in to Married at First Sight on Monday to Wednesday at 7.30pm, and on Sunday at 7pm for the always chaotic Commitment Ceremony’s on Channel Nine and 9Now.

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Lucy Croke
Profile Lucy Croke

Lucy completed a Bachelor of Journalism majoring in Content Marketing from the University of Canberra in 2019. Having been bit with the travel bug from an early age, Lucy took any opportunity for an overseas exchange even studying brand marketing in Mexico City and jetting off to Florence, Italy to immerse herself in a fashion and events management course. Since then, Lucy has worked on lifestyle, music, and entertainment magazines, chatting to everyone from music icons like Anton Newcombe from the Brian Jonestown Massacre to hanging on the set of Lego Masters with funnyman Hamish Blake and knows just where to find Sydney’s best aperitivo hour. Being TV WEEK's go to reality and streaming writer, Lucy is an encyclopedia of Married at First Sight and Real Housewives knowledge, and if you want to know the best crime documentaries on Netflix, she’s your girl. With a keen interest in reading and learning new social media skills, Lucy is constantly in the know of all things trending in the entertainment and real-life world for print and digital platforms.

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