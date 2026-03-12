Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
  •  
Advertisement
Home Entertainment Married at First Sight

MAFS’ Gia in “hospital emergency” as “chickening out” claim exposed

She’s spoken out after missing an appearance.
Brand logo of Woman's Day
Woman's Day Logo
Loading the player...

Married At First Sight Australia contestant Gia has revealed she was dealing with a serious medical issue after fans criticised her for missing a major filming appearance.

Advertisement

Taking to Instagram, Gia explained that she did not “chicken out” of appearing on the show’s Stan spin-off show, After The Dinner Party. Instead, she said she was hospitalised after arriving in Sydney.

(Credit: Instagram)
(Credit: Instagram)

“I was not ‘chickening out’ from doing the Stan show,” she wrote in a post. “I flew to Sydney for the very first episode and was hospitalised shortly after arrival.”

According to Gia, she had messaged production after arriving in the city to explain the situation. In screenshots she shared, Gia told a producer that she was in hospital with severe stomach pain and would be unable to film the next day.

Advertisement

“So sorry I’m in hospital with bad stomach pain. Yes I’ve arrived in Sydney,” she wrote in one message. “They want me to stay overnight, can’t film tomorrow… maybe appendicitis.”

The messages appear to show the exchange taking place while Gia was in a hospital bed wearing a patient wristband.

(Credit: Nine)

Later in her Instagram story, Gia posted a hospital document confirming she was admitted for treatment and later underwent an emergency laparoscopic procedure after returning to Melbourne.

Advertisement

“After flying home to Melbourne that night I had a couple more weeks of pain followed by an emergency procedure,” she explained.

Gia said the posts were meant to address criticism she had been receiving online for failing to appear on After The Dinner Party.

“So while you’re all dragging me on Stan for simply ‘not showing up’ I’m dealing with health issues,” she wrote.

The reality TV bride did not share full details of the diagnosis but suggested doctors initially suspected appendicitis before she later required surgery.

Advertisement
Woman's Day Logo
Woman's Day team

Woman’s Day is the iconic Australian weekly magazine filled with celebrity news, royals, lifestyle, beauty, fashion, real life stories, recipes and more. Established in 1948, Woman’s Day is committed to bringing entertainment and lifestyle news to women all over Australia, every day.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement