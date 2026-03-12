MAFS’ Gia in “hospital emergency” as “chickening out” claim exposed

Married At First Sight Australia contestant Gia has revealed she was dealing with a serious medical issue after fans criticised her for missing a major filming appearance.

Taking to Instagram, Gia explained that she did not “chicken out” of appearing on the show’s Stan spin-off show, After The Dinner Party. Instead, she said she was hospitalised after arriving in Sydney.

“I was not ‘chickening out’ from doing the Stan show,” she wrote in a post. “I flew to Sydney for the very first episode and was hospitalised shortly after arrival.”

According to Gia, she had messaged production after arriving in the city to explain the situation. In screenshots she shared, Gia told a producer that she was in hospital with severe stomach pain and would be unable to film the next day.

“So sorry I’m in hospital with bad stomach pain. Yes I’ve arrived in Sydney,” she wrote in one message. “They want me to stay overnight, can’t film tomorrow… maybe appendicitis.”

The messages appear to show the exchange taking place while Gia was in a hospital bed wearing a patient wristband.

Later in her Instagram story, Gia posted a hospital document confirming she was admitted for treatment and later underwent an emergency laparoscopic procedure after returning to Melbourne.

“After flying home to Melbourne that night I had a couple more weeks of pain followed by an emergency procedure,” she explained.

Gia said the posts were meant to address criticism she had been receiving online for failing to appear on After The Dinner Party.

“So while you’re all dragging me on Stan for simply ‘not showing up’ I’m dealing with health issues,” she wrote.

The reality TV bride did not share full details of the diagnosis but suggested doctors initially suspected appendicitis before she later required surgery.

