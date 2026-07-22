EXCLUSIVE: MAFS stars speak out about shock Stella & Filip split as fans slam groom as ‘cruel’

The surprising news that Married at First Sight’s Stella Mickunaite and Filip Gregov have ended their eight-month engagement has sent shock waves through the Australian reality TV space.

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The relationship ended almost a year after they met on MAFS in August 2025 and later got engaged in November 2025 at the final vows. Earlier this week, Stella shared in an Instagram Story that Filip was the one to end their engagement.

“I never imagined I’d be writing something like this, but I feel it’s important to share my truth,” Stella wrote, sharing that “Filip ended our relationship.”

Stella revealed that she was “completely blindsided” as the couple had been planning their future when she received a phone call from Filip. “Starting a family has been something I’ve hoped for for a long time. I genuinely thought we were making those decisions together. Instead, I received a phone call ending our relationship,” she said.

Credit: Instagram.

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The MAFS bride said she had plans to pack up her life to relocate to Filip’s home base in Melbourne before he ended their engagement. “I am heartbroken, deeply saddened and, if I’m honest, incredibly embarrassed that something I believed in so wholeheartedly didn’t work out the way I had hoped,” Stella wrote.

“While I respect that everyone has the right to choose what’s best for them, I also feel it’s important that the facts are clear.”

In a comment, Stella opened up further to reflect on what she did wrong in the relationship. “I want to encourage people to do what I thought we had — COMMUNICATION,” she wrote.

“I went down the hill last week and nitpicked my whole personality… I may not like certain things, I may communicate them in a sharper way but I will still love you and choose you… My way of communicating at times must of felt like criticism and that’s my lesson to take. I overthink and I overshare.”

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With MAFS fans left shaken that this former power couple have ended in such shambles, one of the 2026 contestants, Chris Robinson, exclusively told Woman’s Day what really happened.

MAFS co-stars speak out as Chris comforts Stella post-split

Chris Robinson has been a pillar of strength for Stella ever since they crossed paths on MAFS 2026, with the intruder matched to Sam Stanton in the experiment. Filip breaking up with Stella came as a “complete shock” to Chris. “I had been speaking with Stella just a few days prior and she was excitedly sharing the thoughtful plans she was making for their future together,” Chris shared.

“She genuinely believed they were building a life, so to hear that the engagement had ended — especially over a phone call — was something I never saw coming.”

Filip’s decision to break the news on the phone was something Chris didn’t agree with. “Personally, I don’t believe ending an engagement over the phone is an acceptable way to end a relationship,” he admitted. “After everything they had shared and built together, I think that conversation deserved to happen face to face.”

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That said, Chris wanted to make it clear that he could see the split from both sides. “Many people can speculate as to who was right or wrong but Stella has been very forthcoming in not playing the victim and I think that speaks volumes of her character,” Chris said.

Chris and Stella spending time together after the breakup. Credit: Supplied.

“I know Filip was invested in this relationship. He and I had many conversations about the challenges of living interstate and how difficult that could be. That’s why this news has left me genuinely stunned… Watching them together made me hope I’d one day find something like that myself.”

The night after Filip broke up with Stella, she leaned on Chris for support. “I stayed with Stella the very next night and I witnessed firsthand just how devastated she was. She was heartbroken, shattered and struggling to make sense of it all. Seeing one of my closest friends in that much pain was incredibly difficult,” Chris said.

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“I felt completely helpless. The only thing I could do was be there for her, support her and sit with her through one of the hardest moments of her life.”

Not wanting to play the blame game, Chris did make it clear he will stand by his dear friend, Stella.

“Stella and Rachel [Gilbert] are my two closest friends from the experiment and the bond we’ve built is one that will last well beyond the show. I’ll continue to stand by Stella and support her however I can,” he said.

“Like so many people, I’m left trying to understand what changed. It’s incredibly sad to see a relationship that seemed so full of promise come to an end this way.”

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In an Instagram comment, fellow MAFS bride Rachel wrote to Stella: “I love you very much, always here for you.”

Filip is struck by backlash from MAFS fans

In the aftermath of Stella’s claims, an old video of Filip appearing on his podcast Love, Life and Lie Detectors has been flooded with comments. In the clip, Filip says he asks himself “would I date me?’ before discussing his path to self-reflection.

But in the last 24 hours, a slurry of extra comments have been posted, as some fans refer to Filip as ‘brutal’ based on Stella’s claims. “They’d probably want a break-up conversation in person vs over the phone,” wrote one. “Ending a relationship with a person you’re engaged to is cold, calculated and cruel,” added another.

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The clues that Filip and Stella from MAFS had split

The breakup news came in late-July but there were already plenty of clues being left on Instagram that suggested all was not well between Filip and Stella.

In recent weeks, they had started to appear less and less on each other’s Instagrams and then in a birthday post that Filip shared in June, Stella was not pictured at all.

A week before the breakup news broke, eagle-eyed fans noticed the pair had unfollowed each other on Instagram — the biggest red flag for any reality TV relationship.

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Stella shared a cryptic caption on Instagram that heavily hinted at a breakup. “It would be easy to tell this story by deciding who was right and who was wrong,” she wrote. “To point fingers. To protect my ego. To pretend I was perfect. But no. I’m not here for that. Far from it. I made mistakes. I have regrets,” she continued.

“Sometimes, when we miss the gentle lessons… Life delivers one that’s heartbreakingly loud. This one was loud. Boy, was it loud.”

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