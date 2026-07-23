Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
  •  
Advertisement
Home Entertainment Reality Tv

MasterChef Australia’s Annabel Lloyd and Vinnie Gibaldi hit back at dating rumours

‘The internet only has a tiny snapshot.’
Brand logo of TV WEEK
Lucy Croke Profile
Loading the player...

Annabel Lloyd and Vinnie Gibaldi have found themselves at the centre of online speculation, with eagle-eyed MasterChef Australia fans convinced the pair were sharing a showmance after they appeared to be wearing matching chilli necklaces. The rumours quickly gathered steam despite Vinnie being vocal about his girlfriend, Bridget, throughout the series.

Now, the pair, who insist they are nothing more than best friends, are setting the record straight in an exclusive chat with TV WEEK.

Annabel, Vinnie and Casper from MasterChef Australia standing in front of a sunset.
Annabel and Vinnie have formed a close friendship while filming the cooking series. (Credit: Instagram)

“The internet definitely loves a storyline,” 30-year-old nurse Annabel tells TV WEEK. “To be honest, Vinnie and I found it pretty funny. He’s one of my closest mates, and so is his girlfriend Bridget, so we’d all have a laugh about it together.

“The hard part wasn’t the relationship rumours, it was adjusting to people forming opinions about you when they only see a tiny snapshot of who you are.”

Also a registered nurse, 25-year-old Vinnie admits the rumours were harder to navigate because they directly involved his relationship with Bridget.

“It’s not always nice to hear that stuff,” Vinnie admits. “But Bridge is my girl. Bridge knows Annabel. We’ve been out so many times together, so we joke about it all the time. It wasn’t that big of a thing for us. It’s more funny than anything.”

Annabel, Casper and Vinnie from MasterChef Australia reading a menu.
Annabel loves spending time with her bestie and his lovely partner Bridge! (Credit: Instagram)

As for what’s next for Vinnie and Bridget, it sounds like wedding bells could eventually be on the horizon, with the couple already talking about taking the next step.

“We’ve already spoken about marriage,” Vinnie reveals. “When you’re with someone for so long, and someone like Bridge who’s been nothing but supportive for me, she’d definitely be the person that I’d want to spend the rest of my life with. It would definitely be a very well catered wedding.”

MasterChef Australia airs Monday at 7.30pm and Sunday at 7pm on Network Ten and 10Streaming.

Advertisement
Lucy Croke
Profile Lucy Croke

Lucy completed a Bachelor of Journalism majoring in Content Marketing from the University of Canberra in 2019. Having been bit with the travel bug from an early age, Lucy took any opportunity for an overseas exchange even studying brand marketing in Mexico City and jetting off to Florence, Italy to immerse herself in a fashion and events management course. Since then, Lucy has worked on lifestyle, music, and entertainment magazines, chatting to everyone from music icons like Anton Newcombe from the Brian Jonestown Massacre to hanging on the set of Lego Masters with funnyman Hamish Blake and knows just where to find Sydney’s best aperitivo hour. Being TV WEEK's go to reality and streaming writer, Lucy is an encyclopedia of Married at First Sight and Real Housewives knowledge, and if you want to know the best crime documentaries on Netflix, she’s your girl. With a keen interest in reading and learning new social media skills, Lucy is constantly in the know of all things trending in the entertainment and real-life world for print and digital platforms.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement