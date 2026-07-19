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MasterChef Australia’s Casper Kenworthy reveals secret health battle

Casper opens up about his hidden battle.
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Lucy Croke Profile
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Casper Kenworthy has become one of the stand-out performers of this season of MasterChef Australia, impressing the judges with his inventive dishes and meticulous approach to food.

What viewers didn’t see, however, was the health battle he has been managing behind the scenes.

Casper Kenworthy in the MasterChef Australia kitchen.
There was more going on behind the scenes for Casper than the cameras ever showed. (Credit: 10)

“I have cystic fibrosis,” the 28-year-old technology consultant tells TV WEEK. “I’m more susceptible to illness. A cold will hit me much harder. For a food competition, not being able to taste and smell properly is obviously not ideal.”

Casper was diagnosed later in life after his sister discovered she also had the genetic condition.

“There are only 14 known cases in the world of the mutation my sister and I have,” he explains. “I’m incredibly lucky because my symptoms are much milder than many people living with cystic fibrosis.”

Even so, competing on MasterChef wasn’t always easy for him.

“I was away from the support team I have in Canberra that helps me manage my symptoms,” he says. “With the filming schedule, it wasn’t always possible to fit in blood tests and doctor’s appointments.”

And then there were times when his illness became impossible to ignore during the show.

“In the Rick Stein and Josh Niland episodes I was pretty unwell,” he admits. “And in Dessert Week I actually missed one of the episodes because I was sick, although it was one where I was up on the gantry.”

The condition has also caused pancreatitis twice, most recently just weeks ago. “It’s one of the most painful things you can experience,” he says. “But it’s something that is going to pop up for me now in life.” 

Casper Kenworthy talking to Sofia Levin and Poh Ling Yeow in the MasterChef Australia kitchen.
What creative dish does Casper have up his sleeve? (Credit: 10)

Thankfully, Casper is now back on the mend – leaving him ready to tackle the last culinary sprint to Finals Week, supported by his new friends in the MasterChef kitchen. 

“We were one big group and everyone looked out for each other,” he says.

“It made that week really enjoyable.”

MasterChef Australia airs Monday to Wednesday at 7.30pm and Sunday at 7pm on 10 and 10Play.

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Lucy Croke
Profile Lucy Croke

Lucy completed a Bachelor of Journalism majoring in Content Marketing from the University of Canberra in 2019. Having been bit with the travel bug from an early age, Lucy took any opportunity for an overseas exchange even studying brand marketing in Mexico City and jetting off to Florence, Italy to immerse herself in a fashion and events management course. Since then, Lucy has worked on lifestyle, music, and entertainment magazines, chatting to everyone from music icons like Anton Newcombe from the Brian Jonestown Massacre to hanging on the set of Lego Masters with funnyman Hamish Blake and knows just where to find Sydney’s best aperitivo hour. Being TV WEEK's go to reality and streaming writer, Lucy is an encyclopedia of Married at First Sight and Real Housewives knowledge, and if you want to know the best crime documentaries on Netflix, she’s your girl. With a keen interest in reading and learning new social media skills, Lucy is constantly in the know of all things trending in the entertainment and real-life world for print and digital platforms.

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