MasterChef Australia’s Casper Kenworthy reveals secret health battle

Casper Kenworthy has become one of the stand-out performers of this season of MasterChef Australia, impressing the judges with his inventive dishes and meticulous approach to food.

What viewers didn’t see, however, was the health battle he has been managing behind the scenes.

There was more going on behind the scenes for Casper than the cameras ever showed. (Credit: 10)

“I have cystic fibrosis,” the 28-year-old technology consultant tells TV WEEK. “I’m more susceptible to illness. A cold will hit me much harder. For a food competition, not being able to taste and smell properly is obviously not ideal.”

Casper was diagnosed later in life after his sister discovered she also had the genetic condition.

“There are only 14 known cases in the world of the mutation my sister and I have,” he explains. “I’m incredibly lucky because my symptoms are much milder than many people living with cystic fibrosis.”

Even so, competing on MasterChef wasn’t always easy for him.

“I was away from the support team I have in Canberra that helps me manage my symptoms,” he says. “With the filming schedule, it wasn’t always possible to fit in blood tests and doctor’s appointments.”

And then there were times when his illness became impossible to ignore during the show.

“In the Rick Stein and Josh Niland episodes I was pretty unwell,” he admits. “And in Dessert Week I actually missed one of the episodes because I was sick, although it was one where I was up on the gantry.”

The condition has also caused pancreatitis twice, most recently just weeks ago. “It’s one of the most painful things you can experience,” he says. “But it’s something that is going to pop up for me now in life.”

What creative dish does Casper have up his sleeve? (Credit: 10)

Thankfully, Casper is now back on the mend – leaving him ready to tackle the last culinary sprint to Finals Week, supported by his new friends in the MasterChef kitchen.

“We were one big group and everyone looked out for each other,” he says.

“It made that week really enjoyable.”

MasterChef Australia airs Monday to Wednesday at 7.30pm and Sunday at 7pm on 10 and 10Play.