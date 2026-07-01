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MasterChef’s Hannah Johnson spills on a breakdown that never made it to air

'I just had a cry.'
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Lucy Croke Profile
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Hannah Johnson’s MasterChef Australia journey has come to an end and, while there were plenty of highs – including seeing her famous cheeseburger pies land on Coles shelves across the country – there were also moments when the competition felt overwhelming.

“One cook, I just missed my family so much,” Hannah, 37, tells TV WEEK. “I stopped mid-cook and had to remind myself to push through. Once it was over, I found a quiet spot and just had a cry. Dot came over and sat with me until I felt better.”

Hannah Johnson cooking in the MasterChef Australia kitchen.
Hannah didn’t even like the taste of mussels until a recent trip to Italy changed her mind! (Credit: 10)

Hannah’s time in the competition came to an end during Knockout Week after she chose Vinnie’s ingredient, mussels, to hero in her dish.

Unfortunately, issues with cleaning and cooking the mussels proved costly.

“I struggled with cleaning them because there was no beard to pull out on half of them,” the mum of four explains. “I knew when serving I needed to check them, but in the rush to get everything on the plate, I completely forgot.”

Despite making it all the way to the Top 10, Hannah leaves the competition with a few unfinished goals.

“I would have loved to do a dessert pressure test or a cook-along with a chef,” she says. “They’re two experiences I never got to have.”

But missing out on those challenges wasn’t as difficult as saying goodbye to the people she’d spent months living and cooking alongside.

“My roommate Emily was one of the hardest people to say goodbye to,” Hannah admits. “By that point we were all doing life so closely together, so it was hard leaving everyone.”

Back home, however, there was a very enthusiastic welcome waiting for her.

“My kids are my biggest supporters,” she says. “They were sad to hear I’d been eliminated, but they were also very happy to have me home. I’d been away for a very long time.”

As for what’s next, Hannah is keen to continue building on everything she learnt in the MasterChef kitchen.

“I’d love to get some experience working in the industry and learn more skills,” she says. “I’d also love to do a supper club or some pop-ups.”

MasterChef Australia airs Monday to Wednesday at 7.30pm and Sunday at 7pm on Network Ten and 10Play.

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Lucy Croke
Profile Lucy Croke

Lucy completed a Bachelor of Journalism majoring in Content Marketing from the University of Canberra in 2019. Having been bit with the travel bug from an early age, Lucy took any opportunity for an overseas exchange even studying brand marketing in Mexico City and jetting off to Florence, Italy to immerse herself in a fashion and events management course. Since then, Lucy has worked on lifestyle, music, and entertainment magazines, chatting to everyone from music icons like Anton Newcombe from the Brian Jonestown Massacre to hanging on the set of Lego Masters with funnyman Hamish Blake and knows just where to find Sydney’s best aperitivo hour. Being TV WEEK's go to reality and streaming writer, Lucy is an encyclopedia of Married at First Sight and Real Housewives knowledge, and if you want to know the best crime documentaries on Netflix, she’s your girl. With a keen interest in reading and learning new social media skills, Lucy is constantly in the know of all things trending in the entertainment and real-life world for print and digital platforms.

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