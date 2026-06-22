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John Cena, Ludacris and a Michelin star: Curtis Stone’s extraordinary Hollywood life

‘I am still not sure how it all happened.’
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Lucy Croke Profile
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Curtis Stone isn’t your average celebrity chef.  

The Melbourne-born star owns Gwen – the world’s only Michelin-starred butcher shop, tucked into the heart of Hollywood – and when he walked into the MasterChef Australia kitchen, steak was obviously on the menu. His flat iron steak elimination challenge sent Bella home and off camera, his life is equally as formidable.  

Gwen has made him the go-to chef for the stars, with WWE superstar John Cena among his most memorable guests. 

“He was so lovely with the team, offering to take photos with them and wanting to see the kitchen and meet the guys who cooked the food,” Curtis, 50, tells TV WEEK. “He also has a very healthy appetite, so it always feels good to cook for someone who orders a lot of food and all the plates come back clean.” 

But it isn’t just the kitchen where Curtis is rubbing shoulders with the A-list. He recently shared a stage with rapper Ludacris at BottleRock, a music festival in Napa Valley – and pulled his 11-year-old son up to play drums alongside them. 

“I thought to myself, I’m a kid who grew up in East Keilor,” he laughs. “I am still not sure how it all happened.” 

Curtis Stone with his son Emerson and rapper Ludacris backstage at BottleRock festival.
Curtis is proud of his sons who have found their respective passions. (Credit: Instagram)

His family is equally star-studded. Wife Lindsay (Beverly Hills, 90210), 49, is an actress, eldest son Hudson, 14, is a recording artist and youngest Emerson, 11, is a soccer star in the making. 

Back in Australia, Curtis remains loyal to MasterChef – and to old friends like MasterChef judge Poh Ling Yeow, who he has known since season one and is nominated for a TV WEEK Gold Logie for the second time. 

“She has come to visit me in LA and spent time with me in the kitchen,” he says. “I am so happy for all her success. She truly deserves it.” 

MasterChef Australia airs Monday to Wednesday at 7.30pm and Sunday at 7pm on Network Ten and 10.

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Lucy Croke
Profile Lucy Croke

Lucy completed a Bachelor of Journalism majoring in Content Marketing from the University of Canberra in 2019. Having been bit with the travel bug from an early age, Lucy took any opportunity for an overseas exchange even studying brand marketing in Mexico City and jetting off to Florence, Italy to immerse herself in a fashion and events management course. Since then, Lucy has worked on lifestyle, music, and entertainment magazines, chatting to everyone from music icons like Anton Newcombe from the Brian Jonestown Massacre to hanging on the set of Lego Masters with funnyman Hamish Blake and knows just where to find Sydney’s best aperitivo hour. Being TV WEEK's go to reality and streaming writer, Lucy is an encyclopedia of Married at First Sight and Real Housewives knowledge, and if you want to know the best crime documentaries on Netflix, she’s your girl. With a keen interest in reading and learning new social media skills, Lucy is constantly in the know of all things trending in the entertainment and real-life world for print and digital platforms.

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