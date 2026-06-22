John Cena, Ludacris and a Michelin star: Curtis Stone’s extraordinary Hollywood life

Curtis Stone isn’t your average celebrity chef.

The Melbourne-born star owns Gwen – the world’s only Michelin-starred butcher shop, tucked into the heart of Hollywood – and when he walked into the MasterChef Australia kitchen, steak was obviously on the menu. His flat iron steak elimination challenge sent Bella home and off camera, his life is equally as formidable.

Gwen has made him the go-to chef for the stars, with WWE superstar John Cena among his most memorable guests.

“He was so lovely with the team, offering to take photos with them and wanting to see the kitchen and meet the guys who cooked the food,” Curtis, 50, tells TV WEEK. “He also has a very healthy appetite, so it always feels good to cook for someone who orders a lot of food and all the plates come back clean.”

But it isn’t just the kitchen where Curtis is rubbing shoulders with the A-list. He recently shared a stage with rapper Ludacris at BottleRock, a music festival in Napa Valley – and pulled his 11-year-old son up to play drums alongside them.

“I thought to myself, I’m a kid who grew up in East Keilor,” he laughs. “I am still not sure how it all happened.”

Curtis is proud of his sons who have found their respective passions. (Credit: Instagram)

His family is equally star-studded. Wife Lindsay (Beverly Hills, 90210), 49, is an actress, eldest son Hudson, 14, is a recording artist and youngest Emerson, 11, is a soccer star in the making.

Back in Australia, Curtis remains loyal to MasterChef – and to old friends like MasterChef judge Poh Ling Yeow, who he has known since season one and is nominated for a TV WEEK Gold Logie for the second time.

“She has come to visit me in LA and spent time with me in the kitchen,” he says. “I am so happy for all her success. She truly deserves it.”

MasterChef Australia airs Monday to Wednesday at 7.30pm and Sunday at 7pm on Network Ten and 10.