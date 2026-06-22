Curtis Stone warns son Hudson to stay ‘humble’ ahead of Hollywood debut

This year marks Curtis Stone’s 18th season of appearing on MasterChef Australia. And for the LA-based chef, it’s well worth the 15-hour journey across the Pacific.

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“It’s the positive attitude of both the judges and the contestants, and supporting the next generation of cooks,” Curtis, 50, tells Woman’s Day of the reason why he’ll always find time in his busy schedule to support the show.

“I love being part of something that encourages people to become the best home cooks they can be. It has definitely ignited a wider love of cooking.”

The couple share two sons, Hudson and Emerson. (Image: Instagram)

DEAR FRIENDS

Catching up with dear friends and judges Andy Allen, Poh Ling Yeow, Sofia Levin, and Jean-Christophe Novelli is always a plus, too, says Curtis.

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“We all get along so brilliantly. Andy is a great mate, he’s so genuine and funny as hell, and Poh and I have been friends from day one – literally the very first season of Masterchef.

“She’s spent time with me in the kitchen in LA on her visits, and JC is a great chef and dear friend.

“We met 30 years ago when I cooked for him at my old restaurant Quo Vadis [in London] when he was dining with Marco Pierre White.”

Sofia has “an amazing palate and knowledge of food,” he adds.

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“She doesn’t take herself too seriously and is great fun to be around.”

When he’s not busy on MasterChef, the celebrated chef is busy running his Michelin-starred restaurant, Gwen, in Hollywood, and serving as an ambassador for Coles, all while being a hands-on father to his sons Hudson, 14, and Emerson, 11, and loving husband to his wife of 13 years, Lindsay Price.

Hudson is set to release his first single on Wednesday. (Image: Instagram)

FINDING BALANCE

“I love them all, they are all my babies so it doesn’t feel like work,” he says of how he balances his culinary pursuits with a full family life.

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And sometimes, when there’s not enough time to give, Curtis says the secret to keeping the romance alive is “little text messages of appreciation and lots and lots of flowers”.

Curtis is about to get busier too, with Hudson launching his music and acting career – he has a new role in the Jonas Brothers’ movie Camp Rock – and while Curtis has been around long enough to see the dark side of the entertainment industry, his advice for Hudson is simple.

“Just to keep his feet firmly on the ground, try as hard at school as you do at your music. Be kind and be humble, but most importantly, have fun!” he says.

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