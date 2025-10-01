Curtis Stone’s 13-year-old son Hudson lands major Disney role

Move over Jonas Brothers, there’s a new rockstar at Camp Rock. Celebrity chef Curtis Stone’s eldest son, Hudson, is officially stepping into the spotlight with a breakout role in Disney’s Camp Rock 3.

The 13-year-old, who already shreds as lead guitarist for his band The Rookie5, has been cast as Desi in the highly anticipated sequel, which is currently filming in Vancouver. It marks his first-ever acting gig, and yes, his famous parents are bursting with pride.

(Credit: Instagram)

Curtis told Yahoo Lifestyle that while Hudson has no formal acting experience, music has always been his passion:

“Music has been an important part of his life for some time, playing with his band, The Rookie5, and now getting the opportunity to act, sing, and perform, it’s truly a dream come true for him,” he said.

Proud dad Curtis also gushed on Instagram: “Congratulations @hudsonstoneofficial my boy I couldn’t be more proud of you for trying something new… I can’t wait to see you shine on @camprockmovie!”

(Credit: Instagram)

Hudson’s mum, actress Lindsay Price (who also happens to be, Beverly Hills, 90210 royalty), also celebrated the news with a heartfelt message:

“Out of nowhere. Like a bolt of lightning. You stepped into your story. We didn’t plan it but it was meant to be. I’m so proud of you @hudsonstoneofficial. You were born to rock and share your light… Look. At. YOU.”

She also shared behind-the-scenes snaps of Hudson recording lines, rehearsing choreography, and showing off his musical chops on the keyboard.

Disney confirmed the movie last month, announcing that Joe, Nick, and Kevin Jonas will reprise their roles as Connect 3, with Demi Lovato returning as executive producer. According to the official synopsis, the film will follow the band back to their beloved Camp Rock after losing an opening act for their reunion tour, sparking a high-stakes competition among campers.

Hudson’s character, Desi, is described as the “easygoing brother” of Sage (played by Liamani Segura from High School Musical: The Musical: The Series). And with the Jonas Brothers back in action, fans can expect plenty of nostalgia mixed with fresh talent.

While Disney hasn’t revealed a release date just yet, Camp Rock 3 is expected to drop on Disney+ in 2026. Which means we’ll be seeing Hudson strum his way from the family garage band to global stardom sooner than you think.

