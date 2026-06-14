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Bella Di Conza’s emotional battle behind the scenes on MasterChef Australia

'I was still grieving.'
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Lucy Croke Profile
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At just 20 years of age, Bella Di Conza has earned a place in the MasterChef kitchen not once, but twice – and all while navigating the devastating loss of her best friend, Amelie, who died late last year.

“I didn’t realise how much I was still grieving,” Bella tells TV WEEK of her first stint in the competition, before her elimination and eventual return after winning last week’s second-chance cook.

Bella Di Conza with her late best friend Amelie.
Bella and her best friend Amelie (left) spoke often about Bella’s destiny to appear on MasterChef. (Credit: Supplied)

“In hindsight, I can see I was in those very early stages of grief, so I had a lot going on emotionally. That probably impacted my cooks more than I would have liked.”

While the MasterChef journey hasn’t been straightforward for the agriculture student, it’s something she knows would have made Amelie incredibly proud.

“We’d often talked about what it would be like to sit down and watch the show with me on the screen – and how surreal it would be,” Bella recalls.

“She always saw it as my destiny that I would get on the show one day.”

Bella Di Conza with her nonna in the kitchen, cooking.
Bella learning the tricks of the trade from her beloved Nonna. (Credit: Supplied)

Returning to the competition has given Bella a fresh perspective and, this time around, she is approaching the experience very differently.

“I didn’t want to put any pressure on myself this time,” she explains. “At the start I was thinking, ‘I don’t want to be the first one to go home. I don’t want to be the second one to go home,’ and it just kept building from there. This time I thought: ‘I’m back. That’s incredible!’ Anything from here is just a bonus.”

One of the people she was most excited to reunite with on her return was former roommate and MasterChef bestie Dot but, before the pair could cook together again, Dot was eliminated.

“It felt so wrong,” Bella admits. “I just wanted one more cook with Dot.”

Now, Bella is determined to enjoy every moment she has left in the competition and, as she tackles more challenges this week – including the infamous Taste Tester challenge – Bella is hoping her comeback could become a story of redemption.

MasterChef Australia airs Monday to Wednesday, 7.30pm and Sunday, 7pm on Network Ten and 10.

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Lucy Croke
Profile Lucy Croke

Lucy completed a Bachelor of Journalism majoring in Content Marketing from the University of Canberra in 2019. Having been bit with the travel bug from an early age, Lucy took any opportunity for an overseas exchange even studying brand marketing in Mexico City and jetting off to Florence, Italy to immerse herself in a fashion and events management course. Since then, Lucy has worked on lifestyle, music, and entertainment magazines, chatting to everyone from music icons like Anton Newcombe from the Brian Jonestown Massacre to hanging on the set of Lego Masters with funnyman Hamish Blake and knows just where to find Sydney’s best aperitivo hour. Being TV WEEK's go to reality and streaming writer, Lucy is an encyclopedia of Married at First Sight and Real Housewives knowledge, and if you want to know the best crime documentaries on Netflix, she’s your girl. With a keen interest in reading and learning new social media skills, Lucy is constantly in the know of all things trending in the entertainment and real-life world for print and digital platforms.

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