Halloumi, Music and MasterChef: Petro Papathomas’ bold career pivot after reality TV fame

Going on MasterChef Australia truly has been life-changing for Petro Papathomas. He’s made the decision to quit his job as an accountant.

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“Now I really believe I have what it takes to really step out into the food world and do something,” he tells TV WEEK. “I’m going to leave accounting behind.”

Petro, 30, started working at his dad’s accounting practice after studying commerce at uni.

“When there’s a family business, it’s quite easy to fall into,” he says. “I feel that’s what happened with me.”

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So what does his dad have to say about him quitting?

“I think he knew the writing was on the wall as soon as I got into MasterChef!”

Petro, who has a Greek/Cypriot background, has already spent a long time working on his own halloumi recipe.

“I want to do a whole range of pop-up restaurants with different cuisines and showcase how halloumi can be cooked differently,” he explains.

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“I would also like to travel the world a bit. It’d be amazing to have a show where I could travel around Cyprus and showcase the regional differences there.”

Petro has always had another creative outlet in his life apart from cooking: music. He’s released two singles and an EP, and when the cameras weren’t rolling on MasterChef, he would sometimes pull out his guitar and sing songs by Ed Sheeran and other artists.

“Everyone was shocked at first,” Petro remembers.

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“No one thought that I could sing and play guitar. It was quite funny to see everyone’s reactions when I first sang a song for them.”

Petro is now working on another EP, and he thinks at some point, he might write some songs inspired by MasterChef.

“I’m definitely interested in writing about my experience and how it has changed my life – which will be a good change from all the heartbreak stuff I’ve written in the past!”

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You can watch MasterChef Australia on 10 or 10play.

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