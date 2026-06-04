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The emotional post-MasterChef Australia breakdown Lydia Kamperos didn’t see coming

‘I desperately wanted to turn back time.’
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The moment Lydia Kamperos was eliminated from MasterChef Australia, it was clear she was devastated. But according to the beloved home cook, the hardest part came after she walked out of the kitchen.

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“I was so heartbroken walking out the MasterChef doors,” Lydia, 58, tells TV WEEK. “I had been so hyper-focused on this experience that all I could think was, ‘I’ll never cook in the MasterChef kitchen again.’ I desperately wanted to turn back time.”

Lydia plates her elimination onion tart in the MasterChef kitchen and it falls to pieces.
Lydia’s MasterChef dreams fall apart at the last second – literally. (Credit: Instagram)

Lydia’s competition came to an end after her onion tart fell apart in front of the judges during a tense elimination cook, with the pastry crumbling at the worst possible moment.

Returning home afterwards proved far more difficult than she expected.

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“Coming back to normal life felt strange at first,” she recalls. “You’re completely immersed in food every day and surrounded by people who understand exactly what you’re going through. It was definitely an adjustment.”

Watching her elimination air months later brought all those emotions rushing back.

“Watching it back was emotional,” Lydia admits. “It made me snot cry all over again because I genuinely wasn’t ready for the experience to end when it did. I hadn’t run out of ideas yet. I felt like I was finding my stride in the kitchen and living a dream.”

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Thankfully, she had plenty of support waiting for her at home, with husband of 38 years Sam and two adult children.

“My family are my biggest supporters and they knew how much the experience meant to me,” she says. “They reminded me that making it onto MasterChef was a huge achievement and that they couldn’t have been prouder.

“Typically, after the tears came food, hugs and constant reminders of what I had just achieved.”

While Lydia describes the competition as one of the greatest experiences of her life, she says the biggest challenge wasn’t always the cooking.

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Lydia Kamperos running in the MasterChef Australia kitchen for the team relay challenge.
Lydia always entered the MasterChef kitchen with enthusiasm and a smile. (Credit: Instagram)

“Managing the mental side of the competition and the need to believe in myself was difficult,” she explains. “The cooking is hard, but it’s the constant pressure, the uncertainty and the need to back yourself every day that really tests you.”

As for what’s next, Lydia is embracing a brand-new challenge.

“I’m on a mission to master social media and videography at my age,” she laughs. “I’d love to continue creating recipes, connecting with home cooks and showing that impressive food doesn’t have to be complicated.

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“If I can inspire someone to feel more confident in the kitchen, that’s a win for me.”

MasterChef Australia airs Monday to Wednesday at 7.30pm and Sunday at 7pm on Network 10 and 10.

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Lucy Croke
Profile Lucy Croke

Lucy completed a Bachelor of Journalism majoring in Content Marketing from the University of Canberra in 2019. Having been bit with the travel bug from an early age, Lucy took any opportunity for an overseas exchange even studying brand marketing in Mexico City and jetting off to Florence, Italy to immerse herself in a fashion and events management course. Since then, Lucy has worked on lifestyle, music, and entertainment magazines, chatting to everyone from music icons like Anton Newcombe from the Brian Jonestown Massacre to hanging on the set of Lego Masters with funnyman Hamish Blake and knows just where to find Sydney’s best aperitivo hour. Being TV WEEK's go to reality and streaming writer, Lucy is an encyclopedia of Married at First Sight and Real Housewives knowledge, and if you want to know the best crime documentaries on Netflix, she’s your girl. With a keen interest in reading and learning new social media skills, Lucy is constantly in the know of all things trending in the entertainment and real-life world for print and digital platforms.

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