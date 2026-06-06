Vote for Australia’s favourite TV shows of the past 70 years

From rushing home after school to catch the latest episode of Round The Twist, making mental notes about your dream wedding after watching Scott and Charlene‘s nuptials on Neighbours to dissecting a gripping Blue Heelers storyline at the workplace watercooler, television has entertained, shocked, inspired and brought Australians together for 70 years. We’ve had ‘Fruit Salad’ by The Wiggles stuck in our head, laughed at Kath & Kim iconic lines (that we still repeat today), and been in awe from the kitchen brilliance of MasterChef contestants.

Now we’re counting down Australia’s top 70 TV shows of all time, and we want your vote. Once voting closes, we will unveil Australia’s Top 70 TV shows right here on TV WEEK.

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