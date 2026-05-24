Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
  •  
Advertisement
Home Entertainment Reality Tv

Why MasterChef Australia’s Annabel Lloyd didn’t want to turn into her parents

'I tried to avoid it.'
Brand logo of TV WEEK
Lucy Croke Profile
Loading the player...

When MasterChef Australia contestant Annabel Lloyd set out to become a theatre nurse, she was determined to carve her own path – one separate from her successful parents, Pippa, her ICU nurse mum, and Greg, her doctor dad.

But, in a cheeky twist of fate, the 30-year-old ended up exactly where she thought she never would.

MasterChef Australia's Annabel Lloyd in her nurse scrubs at work in the operating theatre.
Annabel hopes to one day combine her nursing career with her passion for food. (Credit: Supplied)

“I’ve tried so hard to avoid going down the exact same route – I wanted to tread my own way,” Annabel tells TV WEEK. “Then I somehow ended up working in the very same intensive care unit where they met. The patients were so interesting and everything was so complex. I thought: ‘I need to be in ICU.’ It was a full-circle moment.”

Outside the operating theatre, however, Annabel discovered another passion. During the Covid pandemic, cooking became an escape from the emotional toll of working in healthcare.

“It was a really anxiety-inducing time,” she recalls. “I’d come home from work and turn on MasterChef, and it would give me so much joy during a tough time.”

Her parents supported whichever path she chose, as do her siblings, Jack and Rosie, with whom she lives in Bondi.

“They’re my biggest fans, but also my harshest critics,” she laughs. “We cook a lot together, which is really nice. My bond with my siblings is one of my most cherished things in my whole life. It is so special and I’m so grateful for it.”

And, thanks to MasterChef, Annabel’s relationship with her family has not only grown closer, but her inner circle has grown bigger.

MasterChef Australia Annabel Lloyd (right) with her siblings Jack and Rosie.
Annabel lives with siblings Jack and Rosie in Sydney. (Credit: Supplied)

“The best part of this experience is the friends and connections you make,” she explains. “Initially, I wanted to be a private chef, but the further into the competition you go, it changes. Now I would love to cook alongside Vinnie and Casper – they are like my best friends.

Any time we do a good dish together, we look at each other and say: ‘That’s going on the pop-up menu!’”

MasterChef Australia airs Monday to Wednesday at 7.30pm and Sunday at 7pm on Network Ten and 10Play.

Advertisement
Lucy Croke
Profile Lucy Croke

Lucy completed a Bachelor of Journalism majoring in Content Marketing from the University of Canberra in 2019. Having been bit with the travel bug from an early age, Lucy took any opportunity for an overseas exchange even studying brand marketing in Mexico City and jetting off to Florence, Italy to immerse herself in a fashion and events management course. Since then, Lucy has worked on lifestyle, music, and entertainment magazines, chatting to everyone from music icons like Anton Newcombe from the Brian Jonestown Massacre to hanging on the set of Lego Masters with funnyman Hamish Blake and knows just where to find Sydney’s best aperitivo hour. Being TV WEEK's go to reality and streaming writer, Lucy is an encyclopedia of Married at First Sight and Real Housewives knowledge, and if you want to know the best crime documentaries on Netflix, she’s your girl. With a keen interest in reading and learning new social media skills, Lucy is constantly in the know of all things trending in the entertainment and real-life world for print and digital platforms.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement