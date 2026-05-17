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MasterChef Australia’s Casper Kenworthy opens up about his behind-the-scenes mindset battle

'I had imposter syndrome.'
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Lucy Croke Profile
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Casper Kenworthy begins this week safe in the MasterChef Australia kitchen, thanks to his trusty immunity pin. It gives him the freedom to get experimental, but with that freedom comes attention.

“I was starting to stand out,” the 28-year-old tech consultant tells TV WEEK. “People were starting to respect my opinion and ask me for advice, which is something that, going into it, I never would have expected.”

Casper Kenworthy talking to Sofia Levin and Poh Ling Yeow in the MasterChef Australia kitchen.
What creative dish does Casper have up his sleeve? (Credit: 10)

That surprise stems from his own doubts early on in the competition, when he felt overawed by the level of talent around him.

“I was suffering from imposter syndrome,” Casper explains. “I saw people’s audition dishes and realised there was stiff competition. People were constantly talking about food and showing photos of dishes they had made. It was overwhelming.”

Keeping him grounded during the experience is his long-term partner, Chelsea, who shares Casper’s passion for cooking.

Casper Kenworthy with his partner.
Casper and Chelsea would love to work together in a foodie area. (Credit: Instagram)

“We really bonded over food,” he says with a smile. “We would love to have a bakery stall at a market or publish a cookbook together.”

The week ends with the promise of Nostalgia Week, as a special guest chef arrives to challenge the contestants to cook dishes inspired by memory and emotion. With expectations rising, Casper will need to back himself more than ever.

MasterChef Australia airs Monday to Wednesday at 7.30pm and Sundays at 7pm on 10 and 10Play.

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Lucy Croke
Profile Lucy Croke

Lucy completed a Bachelor of Journalism majoring in Content Marketing from the University of Canberra in 2019. Having been bit with the travel bug from an early age, Lucy took any opportunity for an overseas exchange even studying brand marketing in Mexico City and jetting off to Florence, Italy to immerse herself in a fashion and events management course. Since then, Lucy has worked on lifestyle, music, and entertainment magazines, chatting to everyone from music icons like Anton Newcombe from the Brian Jonestown Massacre to hanging on the set of Lego Masters with funnyman Hamish Blake and knows just where to find Sydney’s best aperitivo hour. Being TV WEEK's go to reality and streaming writer, Lucy is an encyclopedia of Married at First Sight and Real Housewives knowledge, and if you want to know the best crime documentaries on Netflix, she’s your girl. With a keen interest in reading and learning new social media skills, Lucy is constantly in the know of all things trending in the entertainment and real-life world for print and digital platforms.

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