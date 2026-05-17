MasterChef Australia’s Casper Kenworthy opens up about his behind-the-scenes mindset battle

Casper Kenworthy begins this week safe in the MasterChef Australia kitchen, thanks to his trusty immunity pin. It gives him the freedom to get experimental, but with that freedom comes attention.

“I was starting to stand out,” the 28-year-old tech consultant tells TV WEEK. “People were starting to respect my opinion and ask me for advice, which is something that, going into it, I never would have expected.”

What creative dish does Casper have up his sleeve? (Credit: 10)

That surprise stems from his own doubts early on in the competition, when he felt overawed by the level of talent around him.

“I was suffering from imposter syndrome,” Casper explains. “I saw people’s audition dishes and realised there was stiff competition. People were constantly talking about food and showing photos of dishes they had made. It was overwhelming.”

Keeping him grounded during the experience is his long-term partner, Chelsea, who shares Casper’s passion for cooking.

Casper and Chelsea would love to work together in a foodie area. (Credit: Instagram)

“We really bonded over food,” he says with a smile. “We would love to have a bakery stall at a market or publish a cookbook together.”

The week ends with the promise of Nostalgia Week, as a special guest chef arrives to challenge the contestants to cook dishes inspired by memory and emotion. With expectations rising, Casper will need to back himself more than ever.

MasterChef Australia airs Monday to Wednesday at 7.30pm and Sundays at 7pm on 10 and 10Play.