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MasterChef Australia’s Dot opens up about future family plans

Headed for the aisle!
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Lucy Croke Profile
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MasterChef Australia’s Dot McHugh tackles her first team challenge this week, but the team Dot works best with is her soon-to-be wife, Katie.

“From the moment we met, it felt as if I’d known her forever,” Dot, 31, tells TV WEEK. “She makes me laugh, supports me in everything and makes it feel like anything is possible when we’re together.”

MasterChef Australia's Dot McHugh with her partner Katie in Florence.
Dot and Katie have been together for eight years. (Credit: Instagram)

The pair met when New Zealand-born Dot was working in London as a senior graphic designer. While it makes for a romantic meet-cute, the relationship has also come with some international hurdles.

“Katie’s British and we’ve been together for eight years,” Dot explains. “Being from opposite sides of the world, visas have always been a big part of our story. We’ve been in Sydney for the past couple of years and New Zealand before that, but being far away from Katie’s family can be tough. It’s something we’ve had to navigate together.”

Now, the couple are preparing for their next chapter – marriage and, hopefully, a family of their own.

“We’d love to start a family,” Dot says. “I know Katie would be the most incredible mum. There are a few things we need to figure out first, so it’ll be a journey for us, but it’s something we’re so excited about for the future.”

MasterChef Australia airs Monday to Wednesday at 7.30pm and Sunday at 7pm on 10 and 10Play.

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Lucy Croke
Profile Lucy Croke

Lucy completed a Bachelor of Journalism majoring in Content Marketing from the University of Canberra in 2019. Having been bit with the travel bug from an early age, Lucy took any opportunity for an overseas exchange even studying brand marketing in Mexico City and jetting off to Florence, Italy to immerse herself in a fashion and events management course. Since then, Lucy has worked on lifestyle, music, and entertainment magazines, chatting to everyone from music icons like Anton Newcombe from the Brian Jonestown Massacre to hanging on the set of Lego Masters with funnyman Hamish Blake and knows just where to find Sydney’s best aperitivo hour. Being TV WEEK's go to reality and streaming writer, Lucy is an encyclopedia of Married at First Sight and Real Housewives knowledge, and if you want to know the best crime documentaries on Netflix, she’s your girl. With a keen interest in reading and learning new social media skills, Lucy is constantly in the know of all things trending in the entertainment and real-life world for print and digital platforms.

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