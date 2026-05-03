MasterChef Australia’s Dot opens up about future family plans

MasterChef Australia’s Dot McHugh tackles her first team challenge this week, but the team Dot works best with is her soon-to-be wife, Katie.

“From the moment we met, it felt as if I’d known her forever,” Dot, 31, tells TV WEEK. “She makes me laugh, supports me in everything and makes it feel like anything is possible when we’re together.”

Dot and Katie have been together for eight years. (Credit: Instagram)

The pair met when New Zealand-born Dot was working in London as a senior graphic designer. While it makes for a romantic meet-cute, the relationship has also come with some international hurdles.

“Katie’s British and we’ve been together for eight years,” Dot explains. “Being from opposite sides of the world, visas have always been a big part of our story. We’ve been in Sydney for the past couple of years and New Zealand before that, but being far away from Katie’s family can be tough. It’s something we’ve had to navigate together.”

Now, the couple are preparing for their next chapter – marriage and, hopefully, a family of their own.

“We’d love to start a family,” Dot says. “I know Katie would be the most incredible mum. There are a few things we need to figure out first, so it’ll be a journey for us, but it’s something we’re so excited about for the future.”

MasterChef Australia airs Monday to Wednesday at 7.30pm and Sunday at 7pm on 10 and 10Play.