MasterChef’s Laura Sharrad teases exciting family plans: ‘Might be another one soon!”

Juggling a thriving culinary career while raising a family is no small feat, but MasterChef fan-favourite Laura Sharrad has been booked, busy and thriving as she navigates motherhood, owning businesses and media opportunities including her new role as food contributor at Women’s Weekly.

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Speaking with Woman’s Day, Laura said it indeed takes a village when it comes to having it all – especially when it came to competing in MasterChef: Back To Win in 2025.

“How did I juggle it? I feel like it’s really cheesy to say, but it’s everyone else around me I think that helped me do it,” Laura shares. “So my support system. We had an amazing nanny who helped with Florence while I was on set. I was still breastfeeding her which was wild! Having her along with the journey was… I don’t think I would ever recommend for anyone to do that! But it was amazing in the moment.”

With the unwavering backing of her husband and her manager, Laura managed to find the perfect groove. “I just knew I could win it, but I wanted to have so much fun. And I think when you get that balance right, it just works.”

Laura Sharrad won MasterChef: Back To Win in 2025 (Credit: 10)

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With her daughter Florence now an energetic two-year-old, attention is naturally turning to what’s next for the family. When asked about plans to expand their beautiful family, Laura hints there may be more kids ready to help out in the kitchen… one day.

“Look, it depends which half of me or hubby you’re going to ask this question to!” she laughs. “But no, I think definitely another sibling for Florence would be nice somewhere down the track. It is just trying to find that perfect timing of like, when do you do it? Life’s busy and the restaurants are busy, but there may be another one soon on the horizon.”

But, as Laura learned juggling motherhood for the first time and competing on MasterChef again, life sometimes has a funny way of working out.

“The one thing I’ve learned in life is that the timing is never perfect,” she says.

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“So it’s just going to happen probably at the worst time, but I can’t wait to tackle that!”

Describing her two-year-old daughter as “Captain Chaos” and a lovable “cyclone that just runs around the house,” Laura reveals that Florence is already following directly in her culinary footsteps. Sitting right next to her mum at the kitchen bench in her learning tower, Florence loves cracking eggs and helping mix ingredients. “Nothing ever really ends up in the bowl, but she’s a great taste tester,” Laura shares.

Unsurprisingly, Florence has developed an incredibly sophisticated palate. “I hate to admit this… but she started eating solids while I was filming MasterChef,” Laura confesses. “When you’re doing the whole allergens thing of like you got the nuts and seafood, her first experience with seafood was a whole lobster and a marron!”

In fact, little Florence may be sampling more delicacies than the average adult given her mum’s career.

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“I’ve ruined her whole palate for life. She’s a food snob and she’s only two!” Laura jokes. “I worry for her future partner who has to cook for her and try and impress her… I’m like, you’re so screwed!”

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