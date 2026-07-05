EXCLUSIVE: MasterChef’s Pat McGarry chats to TV WEEK about the latest addition to his family! 

MasterChef Australia fan favourite Pat McGarry has welcomed his second child – a daughter named Stevie – into the world!

Advertisement

“She’s super chilled out so far,” the 36-year-old tells TV WEEK.

“I wonder when she’s going to start screaming at us, but she’s just taking it all in slowly. She’s loving her feeds and then she snoozes in between those. We’ve been very lucky so far.”

Pat and his fiancé Emma with their kids, Frankie and new born Stevie. (Image: Instagram)

While meeting his daughter was a moment he and his fiancé Emma will never forget; Stevie’s arrival didn’t quite go to plan.

Advertisement

“She was 15 days overdue, so in food terms, she was definitely well done,” Pat jokes. “There was going to be an induction, but a few curveballs on the day meant it ended up being an emergency C-section. It was a very stressful and full-on few weeks.”

Now safely at home on the NSW Mid North Coast, the family is settling into life as a party of four – and nobody is more excited than Pat’s eldest daughter, Frankie.

“We’re trying to temper her excitement at the moment,” he laughs. “She’s completely overstimulated by everything and going 100 miles an hour, but in all the best ways. She’s absolutely loving it.”

MasterChef Australia airs Monday to Wednesday at 7.30pm and Sunday at 7pm on Network Ten and 10.

Advertisement

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.