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EXCLUSIVE: MasterChef’s Pat McGarry chats to TV WEEK about the latest addition to his family! 

Baby bliss!
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Lucy Croke Profile
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MasterChef Australia fan favourite Pat McGarry has welcomed his second child – a daughter named Stevie – into the world!  

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“She’s super chilled out so far,” the 36-year-old tells TV WEEK.

“I wonder when she’s going to start screaming at us, but she’s just taking it all in slowly. She’s loving her feeds and then she snoozes in between those. We’ve been very lucky so far.”  

Pat and his  fiancé Emma with their kids, Frankie and new born Stevie. (Image: Instagram)

While meeting his daughter was a moment he and his fiancé Emma will never forget; Stevie’s arrival didn’t quite go to plan. 

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“She was 15 days overdue, so in food terms, she was definitely well done,” Pat jokes. “There was going to be an induction, but a few curveballs on the day meant it ended up being an emergency C-section. It was a very stressful and full-on few weeks.” 

Now safely at home on the NSW Mid North Coast, the family is settling into life as a party of four – and nobody is more excited than Pat’s eldest daughter, Frankie. 

“We’re trying to temper her excitement at the moment,” he laughs. “She’s completely overstimulated by everything and going 100 miles an hour, but in all the best ways. She’s absolutely loving it.” 

MasterChef Australia airs Monday to Wednesday at 7.30pm and Sunday at 7pm on Network Ten and 10

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Lucy Croke
Profile Lucy Croke

Lucy completed a Bachelor of Journalism majoring in Content Marketing from the University of Canberra in 2019. Having been bit with the travel bug from an early age, Lucy took any opportunity for an overseas exchange even studying brand marketing in Mexico City and jetting off to Florence, Italy to immerse herself in a fashion and events management course. Since then, Lucy has worked on lifestyle, music, and entertainment magazines, chatting to everyone from music icons like Anton Newcombe from the Brian Jonestown Massacre to hanging on the set of Lego Masters with funnyman Hamish Blake and knows just where to find Sydney’s best aperitivo hour. Being TV WEEK's go to reality and streaming writer, Lucy is an encyclopedia of Married at First Sight and Real Housewives knowledge, and if you want to know the best crime documentaries on Netflix, she’s your girl. With a keen interest in reading and learning new social media skills, Lucy is constantly in the know of all things trending in the entertainment and real-life world for print and digital platforms.

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