‘Absolutely nothing like that level of cold’: The brutal twist awaiting Alone Australia’s season 4 cast

Returning for its fourth season, Alone Australia has never been more gripping or chilling. Brutal cold, total darkness and predators await the 10 participants who are left to fend for themselves in the wild, frozen expanse of Sápmi, Finland, one of the most remote and unforgiving corners of the Arctic Circle.

There is no crew. Each participant carries their own camera – the sole witness to whatever the Arctic decides to throw at them. Completely alone.

The last person standing walks away with a life-changing $250,000. To claim it, they must first survive starvation and isolation while navigating dwindling resources and foreign flora and fauna.

These are not professional survival experts. They are farmers, guides, veterans and everyday Australians, all united by one thing: a belief that they have what it takes to outlast the Arctic.

Contestant Dylan speaks on just how shocking it was to be placed in the middle of the Artic in amongst its rough terrain and intense conditions.

“it is completely different to anything I’d seen before in terms of landscape – It was like a dream,” he recalls to TV WEEK. “But no matter how much you prepare there’s still a wave of anxiety.

“You’re a bit disorientated, your brain’s trying to process a million different things. I work in search and rescue and It gets cold up in the mountains, but absolutely nothing like that level of cold.”

In the ultimate test of endurance, who will pull the flare to be rescued and who will dare go all the way?

Dylan, 35, QLD

Palawa man, Army veteran and search-and-rescue tracker Dylan enters the wild to reconnect with Country and fund IVF treatment to provide his son with a sibling.

(Credit: SBS)

Alyce, 36, WA

Alyce traded her career in Aboriginal Community Engagement to start running her own trekking business. She has Everest Base Camp on her resume and sees her fishing skills as her ‘superpower’.

(Credit: SBS)

Trent, 39, TAS

Navy veteran turned self-sufficient farmer Trent makes his own fishing rods and pushes himself to the limit with solo challenges in the bush.

(Credit: SBS)

Lillian, 25, NT

Outdoor guide Lillian moved to Melbourne from Sweden as a child. She won a Queen Scout award and is now an elite wilderness guide, leading tours in Arctic conditions.

(Credit: SBS)

Jasper, 24, WA

Permaculture practitioner Jasper is the youngest competitor. He grows his own food, hunts and forages daily off-grid and has specialist knowledge of plant identification.

(Credit: SBS)

Sia, 44, VIC

Thai-born, Sweden-raised, mum of two, design consultant and Arctic ultra-marathon runner Sia learned survival skills in her impoverished childhood. She’s out to shatter stereotypes.

(Credit: SBS)

Dougy, 43, WA

FIFO electrician Dougy grew up in the UK poaching salmon to feed his family. He is an expert bow hunter and trapmaker and master of coastal and freshwater fishing.

(Credit: SBS)

Clint, 57, NZ

Off-grid sheep and beef farmer Clint kayaked 10,000km around Alaska and wrote a book about it. He’s the most experienced and methodical outdoorsman in the field.

(Credit: SBS)

Misty, 29, VIC

A professional adventure tour guide, Misty, inspired by her Wulli Wulli heritage, has spent years collecting survival knowledge from traditional Indigenous communities.

(Credit: SBS)

Arash, 32, QLD

Wrecking-yard manager and Afghan refugee Arash survived war, sea crossings and mountains at -25°C. Also a Taekwondo champion, he dreams of building a girls’ school in his home town.

(Credit: SBS)

Alone Australia premiere Wednesday 15 July at 7.30pm on SBS and SBS On Demand.