Lisa Millar reveals her ‘obsession’ with fellow Gold Logie nominee Robert Irwin

Lisa Millar has a dream for this year’s TV WEEK Logie Awards. She would love to dance with Robert Irwin, fellow Gold Logie nominee and this year’s host, after becoming a bit “obsessed” with him last year when he was on the US version of Dancing With The Stars.

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“I want to be dancing with him on stage!” the Back Roads and Muster Dogs host tells TV WEEK with a laugh. “No, I wouldn’t do that to him because I’m not a dancer and he is.

Lisa would love to do more dancing. (Credit: Paul Suesse)

“I’m just, honestly, in awe of his talent and also what a decent human being he is on screen and behind the screen as well.”

Lisa, who has made it known that she would love to go on the Australian version of Dancing With The Stars herself (“No one has rung me! Can you believe that?”) has found other ways to keep active. One of her passions is parkrun, the 5km free community event held every Saturday morning all over the world. Wherever Lisa is in Australia, if there’s a parkrun nearby, she’ll turn up, to run or volunteer.

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“The mental health that I get out of parkrun surpasses anything that I considered for the physical side of it,” she says.

But travelling to remote parts of Australia for Back Roads, Lisa sometimes finds there isn’t a parkrun – and there might be hazards for anyone running on their own, such as crocodiles and snakes.

“Like Cape York, you can’t just go for a run along the beach,” she points out.

Lisa travels Australia for Back Roads. (Credit: ABC)

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Fortunately, Lisa has recently discovered a form of exercise that she can do anywhere: skipping. She packs her skipping rope when she goes on trips to places like Cape York.

“The camera crew would go, ‘How many have you done today, Lisa?’ and I did 240 the other day,” she says. “I was so impressed with myself!

“On Instagram, there are all these people doing incredible things with skipping. I can’t do any tricks yet, but I’m going to build up to it.”

Lisa took up skipping after her doctor suggested it as a good way to lower her risk of osteoporosis.

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“The first time I did it, I could do 10 and that was it. And I was exhausted. And now I’m up to 240.

“Honestly, it’s addictive. We were like, ‘We could start an OnlyFans account, Come Skipping With Lisa!’”

Catch the TV WEEK Logie Awards 2026 on Sunday August 16 on Channel Seven and 7Plus.

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