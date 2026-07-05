Why Farmer Wants A Wife’s Ally walked out on Farmer Dylan

There are shock scenes on Dylan’s farm this week when Ally walks out. Has one of Farmer Wants A Wife’s most beautiful romances come to an end?

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Ally and Dylan connected from day one, when the 23-year-old chocolate shop assistant blindfolded the 24-year-old sheep farmer at the speed dates. But in this week’s episodes, Dylan goes on a date with newcomer Keeley.

When Keeley admits they kissed, Ally decides to leave the farm, letting Dylan choose whether or not to come and find her.

Dylan and Ally have had a special connection. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“I was incredibly vulnerable at that point,” Ally tells TV WEEK. “I was definitely falling for him, and that was terrifying. My feelings for him were very real and I felt certain about him, but I didn’t feel like that certainty was being reflected back to me.”

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Ally says she was fully aware that Dylan might not come after her.

“And if that happened, then there’s all the answers that I needed. I feel like if you really want to be with someone, you will fight for them.”

When she walked away, Ally knew that if Dylan didn’t follow, she would be “heartbroken”, but at least she wouldn’t have to directly face rejection.

“I went into the show thinking that I didn’t have a big fear of rejection,” she explains.

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“But when I was faced with the possibility that somebody I was really falling for could reject me, it became terrifying.”

Dylan is put in a difficult situation. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Despite everything that’s happened, Ally believes Dylan is “100 per cent” ready to settle down with one woman for the rest of his life.

“I find with Dylan, if he sets his mind to something, he’s going to put 100 per cent into it and do it all the way,” she says. “And he is such a good person as well. He’s very giving.

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“I feel like, the girls on Dylan’s farm, we wouldn’t have been in the pursuit of love and put ourselves in that situation if he was a d—khead.”

Having watched everything unfold on TV, there is one thing that Ally wishes she could change. She would have played football in Dylan’s team, instead of just sitting back and watching the game.

“Looking back on it now, I just wish I gave it a red-hot crack,” she says. “If I could go back and change it I would. But unfortunately, I’m not able to do that. And I think that’s something that’s really good about watching yourself on TV and watching yourself navigate this experience is you can see faults and areas of improvement.”

Ally wishes she’d played in Dylan’s footy team. (Credit: Channel Seven)

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So how does she feel, looking back, about kissing Dylan when she was on the double date with Lily?

“I don’t regret kissing Dylan on the double date,” she says. “I feel like it was a genuine moment and he leaned into it. And I feel like the things Lily had to say came from a place of hurt, and she’s allowed to feel how she feels, of course. But for me, I was never sneaky or trying to play a game.”

Catch Farmer Wants A Wife on Monday at 7.30pm and Sunday at 7pm on Channel Seven or 7plus.

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