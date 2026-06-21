Farmer Wants A Wife’s Lily: ‘I’ve spoken to Dylan quite a bit’

There were tense scenes on Sunday night’s Farmer Wants A Wife when Lily walked out on Dylan after a drama-filled dinner. Lily had called out Ally for being disrespectful by kissing Dylan when the three of them were on a date together.

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Speaking exclusively to TV WEEK, Lily says leaving Dylan’s farm in South Australia when she did was “absolutely” the right decision.

Lily hit it off with Dylan at the speed dates. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“I’ve spoken to Ally since leaving, but I’ve actually spoken to Dylan quite a bit as well,” she says. “Interestingly, once I was out of the environment and it became more of a one-on-one friendship, it gave me a completely different perspective. Without the pressure and competition of the show, it was much easier to just have genuine conversations and get to know each other as people.”

Lily, 28, says Farmer Wants A Wife was “definitely a unique experience”, and one she’s glad she had.

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“But I quickly realised the format wasn’t for me,” she adds.

“Dylan is a great guy, and there were definitely moments where I could see why so many women were interested in him. But for me, it was difficult to genuinely explore a connection within the reality TV environment.”

A wildlife vet tech from Queensland, Lily said she was very glad to get back to her work when she finished filming.

Lily is passionate about her work with wildlife. (Credit: Instagram)

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“In fact, almost as soon as I returned, I was involved in rescuing more than 100 little red flying foxes that had become entangled in a golf course net,” she explains. “So there I was, hundreds of metres above the ground cutting these animals out of this net, straight after a reality TV show! Moments like that really remind me why I do what I do.”

Right now, dating is not Lily’s top priority.

“I’ve been on a few dates since the show,” she says, “but at the moment my biggest focus is wildlife conservation and raising awareness about the impact humans have on native animals. That’s where most of my energy is going right now. If the right person comes along, that’s great, but my work and advocacy are definitely my priority.”

Catch Farmer Wants A Wife at 7.30pm Monday and 7pm Sunday on Channel Seven or 7plus.

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