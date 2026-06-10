Farmer Wants A Wife’s Jason: ‘They asked me if I would shave off my beard’

There’s no doubt about it: farmer Jason has an impressive beard. And that beard was definitely part of the attraction for at least some of the ladies who applied to meet him via Farmer Wants A Wife.

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But the 37-year-old Queenslander reveals to TV WEEK that he was asked if he would lose the beard before filming began.

One of Jason’s original ladies, Bene, was a big fan of the beard. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“They actually asked me would I shave it off for the show, and I told them, ‘A big no,’” he says. “They reckon women want to see what’s under the beard.

“I did have a bit of a mullet happening, but they made me cut it off. They compromised. They said, ‘We’ll let you keep the beard, but the mullet’s got to go.’ It’s grown back a bit now.”

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Jason has had the beard for more than 12 years.

“I had a couple of shaves when I was 18,” he explains. “I didn’t like shaving, so I just grew stubble and had stubble for a long time, and I thought, ‘Oh, I’m just going to grow the beard and see what it looks like.’”

Jason with the less hirsute farmers from this season: Alex, Jarrad, Dylan and Zac. (Credit: Channel Seven )

Jason, who’s a dairy farmer and a dad of two, has been wanting to get on Farmer Wants A Wife for a few years now. He says he’s tried dating apps in the past, but has found it hard to meet women who are prepared to move to his farm in Coolabunia, near Kingaroy.

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“I ask questions early on, like, ‘If we were to hit it off, would you be able to move in the future?’” he says. “I don’t expect someone to move in two months but maybe after a year. It’s been tough dating single mums because they general have custody orders in place and they can’t move for custody reasons.”

Will Poppy be Jason’s perfect match? (Credit: Channel Seven )

Jason’s search for love on Farmer Wants A Wife began with the speed dates, where he had just seven ladies to choose from, as opposed to the eight the other farmers had. So what happened to his eighth lady?

“From what I heard, she was unwell the night before or something, so I think she made it down there and then something happened.”

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Let’s hope Jason finds someone who appreciates him – and his beard – to be his wife!

Catch Farmer Wants A Wife at 7pm Sunday and 7.30pm Monday and Tuesday on Channel Seven or 7plus.

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