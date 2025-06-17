The end of the 2025 season of Farmer Wants A Wife has arrived, and Farmer Corey has finally professed his love for his chosen lady.

The Biloela-based farmer has walked away hand-in-hand with optometrist Keeley.

Corey and Keeley’s connection was evident right from the start, with their first interaction full of emotion and vulnerability.

But their road to love wasn’t always smooth sailing, with Keeley’s job in Victoria preventing her from being able to relocate to the farm right away.

While they had many discussions about timelines and when Keeley would be able to make the move, placing doubt in their minds, Corey decided that it was a risk he was willing to take.

When professing his love to Keeley, Corey touched on what he came onto the show looking for in a partner, confessing that he had found that with her.

“I want someone who loves me for who I am, wants to live in Biloela and be my rock, wants to be that shelter for me throughout the rain.

“And to me, it’s definitely going to be a risk. However, I think that risk will be worth it. I feel as though I can be my true authentic self when I’m around you.

“Keeley, it makes me very happy to say that I feel like I’m falling in love with you. Will you make me the happiest man and join me with this next exciting chapter in life?”

Keeley replied, “Absolutely. I’m excited, I’m so excited.”

The couple then shared a passionate kiss while laughing and smiling together.

“I definitely have fallen in love with you and it’s really exciting to hear,” Keeley shared.

Corey added, “[You] can’t get the smile off my face now. I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t in love. It’s a feeling that you get when you’re with someone that you can’t describe. Everything feels so right, everything feels so warm, safe and happy, and I feel like I’ve got that with Keeley, well and truly.”

(Credit: Seven)

Whether or not the couple are still together currently remains unknown, but Farmer Corey said that in “two or three year’s time, I hope to pop the question.”

He added, “You look five years down the track – I’d be lying if I said I didn’t think about having a few kids running around.

“So wait and see, I guess. But it’s the dream at the moment. I’m pretty confident in saying I think I’ve definitely found my wife.”

