Blindfolds and baby plans: it’s the Farmer Wants A Wife speed dates!

There are sweaty palms and weak knees on Farmer Wants A Wife as this year’s five eager farmers prepare to meet their potential future wives. Will it be love at first sight?
This new season, hosted by Natalie Gruzlewski, kicks off with the nerve-racking speed dates. Zac, Dylan, Jarrad, Jason and Alex will meet the eight ladies they’ve each chosen, and then have to select just five to take home to their farms.
And then, out of those five, they’ll be picking one lucky lady to arrive at the farm a vital 24 hours before all the others. Expect plenty of sparks – and an urgent call for a medic! TV WEEK picks some of the ladies to watch.
Dylan and Ally
Ally, 23, works in a chocolate shop and she starts off her speed date with Dylan, 24, by blindfolding him and feeding him some choccies. Will the cheeky taste test appeal to the rodeo cowboy? Dylan and Ally definitely have one thing in common: they’re both very close to their grandmothers.
Zac and Miranda
When Zac, 24, first sees Miranda, 21, he feels he’s punching well above his weight. Miranda, who works in real estate, admits she’s “high maintenance”, and she only ever dates blue-eyed guys because she wants blue-eyed children. But she has a gift for Zac that reveals something surprising.
Jason and Poppy
Poppy, 31, is a manager in business development who also loves riding horses. At the speed date the sparks clearly fly with 37-year-old dad-of-two Jason. But when he asks Poppy if she’d like to have kids, her answer takes him aback. “I think it could be a deal breaker,” the farmer admits.
Jarrad and Cara
Cara, 33, is the only one of 41-year-old Jarrad’s ladies who’s a single parent like him – and she considers this gives her an advantage. Jarrad certainly finds her very attractive, but he has one worry: is Cara too focused on her career as a paralegal to move to his farm?
Alex and Delia
For farmer Alex, 28, music is a “massive” part of his life. So nurse Delia, 29, turns up to the speed date with a gift: a playlist that she’s made for him in the shape of a record. Will the two of them be in tune with each other when it comes to music – and everything else?
Check out Farmer Wants A Wife on Monday June 8 at 7pm, Tuesday June 9 at 7.30pm and Sunday June 14 at 7pm on Channel Seven or on 7plus.