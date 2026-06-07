Blindfolds and baby plans: it’s the Farmer Wants A Wife speed dates!

There are sweaty palms and weak knees on Farmer Wants A Wife as this year’s five eager farmers prepare to meet their potential future wives. Will it be love at first sight?

Advertisement

This new season, hosted by Natalie Gruzlewski, kicks off with the nerve-racking speed dates. Zac, Dylan, Jarrad, Jason and Alex will meet the eight ladies they’ve each chosen, and then have to select just five to take home to their farms.

And then, out of those five, they’ll be picking one lucky lady to arrive at the farm a vital 24 hours before all the others. Expect plenty of sparks – and an urgent call for a medic! TV WEEK picks some of the ladies to watch.

Ally gives Dylan a taste of what’s to come. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Dylan and Ally

Ally, 23, works in a chocolate shop and she starts off her speed date with Dylan, 24, by blindfolding him and feeding him some choccies. Will the cheeky taste test appeal to the rodeo cowboy? Dylan and Ally definitely have one thing in common: they’re both very close to their grandmothers.

Advertisement

Zac can’t quite believe that Miranda wants to go out with him. (Credit: Channel Seven )

Zac and Miranda

When Zac, 24, first sees Miranda, 21, he feels he’s punching well above his weight. Miranda, who works in real estate, admits she’s “high maintenance”, and she only ever dates blue-eyed guys because she wants blue-eyed children. But she has a gift for Zac that reveals something surprising.

Jason and Poppy discuss the big question: kids. (Credit: Channel Seven )

Jason and Poppy

Poppy, 31, is a manager in business development who also loves riding horses. At the speed date the sparks clearly fly with 37-year-old dad-of-two Jason. But when he asks Poppy if she’d like to have kids, her answer takes him aback. “I think it could be a deal breaker,” the farmer admits.

Advertisement

Country boy Jarrad wants to know if Cara is really prepared to leave the city behind. (Credit: Channel Seven )

Jarrad and Cara

Cara, 33, is the only one of 41-year-old Jarrad’s ladies who’s a single parent like him – and she considers this gives her an advantage. Jarrad certainly finds her very attractive, but he has one worry: is Cara too focused on her career as a paralegal to move to his farm?

Delia and Alex share a love of music. (Credit: Channel Seven )

Alex and Delia

For farmer Alex, 28, music is a “massive” part of his life. So nurse Delia, 29, turns up to the speed date with a gift: a playlist that she’s made for him in the shape of a record. Will the two of them be in tune with each other when it comes to music – and everything else?

Advertisement

Check out Farmer Wants A Wife on Monday June 8 at 7pm, Tuesday June 9 at 7.30pm and Sunday June 14 at 7pm on Channel Seven or on 7plus.

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.