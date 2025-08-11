Meet the farmers looking for love on the 2026 season of Farmer Wants A Wife

Channel Seven has wasted no time following the conclusion of this year’s Farmer Wants A Wife, already announcing the six farmers who will be searching for love on the 2026 season.
Below, we’ve rounded up everything to know about the farmers who will be opening their hearts to potential partners next year!
Farmer Jarrad
41, 6’3’’, South Australia
An almond farmer from Taylorville, South Australia, Farmer Jarrad is 41 years old and loves the outdoors and being adventurous.
He enjoys cooking, meaningful conversations and fitness, and is looking for a genuine lady who is honest but doesn’t take life too seriously.
“Life’s more fun when you’re able to enjoy the little things, support one another, and keep learning together,” Jarrad says.
Farmer Dylan
24, 6’0’’, South Australia
Farmer Dylan is a 24-year-old sheep farmer from Cherry Gardens in South Australia.
He’s a competitive rodeo cowboy who splits his time between riding horses and chasing calves, and he loves the outdoors and travelling.
Dylan is looking for an assertive partner, or as he puts it, “A woman who knows what she wants and is not afraid to take the bull by the horns.”
Farmer Alex
28, 5’9’’, Queensland
28-year-old cattle and mushroom farmer Alex hails from Kin Kin in Queensland.
He describes himself as grounded, curious and creative, and he’s an aspiring traveller who enjoys writing, music, dancing, and sport.
Alex is looking for someone artistic, fun and cheeky who has a lust for life.
Farmer Jason
37, 6’0”, Queensland
Farmer Jason is a 37-year-old dairy farmer from Coolabunia in Queensland.
Labelled by his friends as a “gentle giant”, he is outgoing and always up for trying new things.
Jason is also a proud dad to two young children, and he’s looking for a partner who is fun, bubbly, genuine and positive.
Farmer John
37, 6’2”, Western Australia
Hailing from Mogumber in Western Australia, Farmer John is a 37-year-old cattle farmer.
John is a motor enthusiast who loves performance cars and off-road bikes, and he describes himself as social, determined, caring and kind.
He’s looking for a woman who is confident, outgoing and adventurous, who also has a good sense of humour.
Farmer Zac
24, 6’3”, South Australia
Farmer Zac is a 24-year-old apple farmer from Forest Range in South Australia.
He’s energetic and sporty and loves bringing people together, and he prides himself on being open and honest.
Zac is looking for someone who is driven to achieve their own goals but also willing to support him, and he’s big on open communication in a relationship.
Single ladies looking to find their forever farmer can apply now at farmerwantsawife.com.au.