All the details on the 2026 season of Farmer Wants A Wife

Farmer Wants A Wife Australia fans rejoice! Channel Seven has confirmed the 2026 season is coming soon.

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With five new farmers, dubbed the “hottest ever”, on the search for love, this season is sure to be every bit as love-filled as years past.

Here’s everything we know so far about Farmer Wants A Wife 2026!

(Credit: Seven)

When will it air?

Sadly, many details about the upcoming season of FWAW – including the premiere date – have been kept under wraps.

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However, Seven has confirmed that it is “coming soon”! Watch this space for updates…

(Credit: Seven)

Who is hosting?

Viewers will be glad to know that fan-favourite host Natalie Gruzlewski is once again returning as host in 2026.

And while details remain limited, we do know that Natalie herself will be swept off her feet by this year’s batch of farmers.

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While addressing one of the farmers, the 49-year-old says: “Sorry, I’m getting a bit distracted talking to you. You sound like the dream man.”

Meet the farmers

Last year, it was revealed that six new farmers would be on the hunt for love on the 2026 season of FWAW. However, it has since been revealed that only five will be taking part in the show this year.

The farmers include:

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Farmer Jarrad, 41 – Taylorville, South Australia

41 – Taylorville, South Australia Farmer Dylan, 24 – Cherry Gardens, South Australia

24 – Cherry Gardens, South Australia Farmer Alex, 28 – Kin Kin, Queensland

28 – Kin Kin, Queensland Farmer Jason, 37 – Coolabunia, Queensland

37 – Coolabunia, Queensland Farmer Zac, 24 – Forest Range, South Australia

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