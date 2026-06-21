Farmer Wants A Wife’s Miranda: ‘I don’t think it was fair’

Well, that was unexpected!

Advertisement

Tensions had been simmering for days between Farmer Want’s A Wife’s Maya and Miranda over comments Maya made about Miranda to Zac’s twin sister.

In Sunday night’s episode of Farmer Wants A Wife, Zac took Maya and Miranda on a double date and then, when he had to choose one of them to send home, he sent home Miranda.

At the beginning, Zac felt he was punching above his weight with Miranda. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“I was definitely surprised to go home and definitely disappointed,” Miranda, 21, tells TV WEEK. “I don’t think it was fair that I got sent home because someone else wanted to say something about me which was untrue.”

Advertisement

The drama started with Zac’s twin sister Isobel asking Maya about the other girls on Zac’s farm, and Maya getting teary as she said she’d been “spoken poorly about” by Miranda. Isobel then confronted Miranda about what Maya had said.

Miranda says on the double date, she and Zac sat down at the pub and had a chat.

At that point, she still had hope that things could work between the two of them.

“I thought Zac and I had actually sorted it out at the pub because we had a good chat, and the way he was acting I felt like he understood everything I said,” Miranda says. “I thought he saw through what he had been told from his sister because obviously it was just gossip and one person spreading something.”

Advertisement

Miranda felt there was potential for a relationship with apple farmer Zac. (Credit: Channel Seven )

After being sent home from Zac’s apple farm in the Adelaide Hills, Miranda, who works in real estate in Queensland, didn’t hang around in Australia. She went to Bali the following week with her younger sister.

“As soon as I got in the car I booked my flights and called home and said, ‘We’re going to Bali next week.’ And I’m going to Europe for Euro summer, so that’s still coming.”

So does Miranda think things could have worked with Zac if they’d met in different circumstances?

Advertisement

“Yeah, I 100 per cent think so,” she says. “I would say we got along really well all of the times we did spend together, although it wasn’t much. I think we did have a connection and it could have grown into something more. But given the circumstances, obviously not. But that’s okay.”

Catch Farmer Wants A Wife at 7.30pm Monday and 7pm Sunday on Channel Seven or 7plus.

Related

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.