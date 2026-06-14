Why are ladies walking out on Jason on Farmer Wants A Wife?

Farmer Jason has had a rough start to Farmer Wants A Wife, with one of his ladies not turning up to the speed dates, and another not turning up to his farm. This week on the show, things only get worse for him.

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Jason, from Coolabunia in Queensland, is a dairy farmer and single dad of two who’s hoping to settle down with someone and have more kids. So why did he only have seven ladies turn up to the speed dates instead of eight ladies, like the rest of the farmers? What happened to his eighth lady?

The other farmers – Dylan, Alex, Jarrad and Zac – seem to have had better luck so far than Jason. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“From what I heard, she was unwell the night before or something,” Jason, 37, tells TV WEEK. “So I think she made it down there and then something happened.”

Then there was the drama at the start of the farm stay. Just four of Jason’s ladies turned up to his farm – the other, Jessie, only made it as far as the nearby town of Kingaroy. So what happened there?

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“She mentioned she was having trouble with all the cameras, being in front of the camera,” Jason says. “I don’t think it was for her.”

With just four ladies on his farm – Beth, Poppy, Logan and Jessica – Jason went on a blind date with Jessica, and then chose not to send anyone home. That decision upset Jessica. In this week’s episodes, he’s dealing with the fallout.

“I was a bit shocked when that happened,” Jason says. “I didn’t really know how to handle it.”

This week, Jason and his ladies head to the country ball. (Credit: Channel Seven)

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Following that drama, it’s straight into the country ball. It should be a chance for Jason to get closer to the women he has left. But one of the women is really struggling with being away from home.

“I wasn’t expecting that sort of thing,” Jason admits.

As the number of ladies on Jason’s farm drops, without him choosing to send anyone home, he’s hit by self-doubt.

“I was worried, ‘Is there something wrong with me?’” he remembers. “I was thinking, ‘Should I have done something else? Am I a big weirdo?” I was just worried everyone was going to keep walking out and I’d have no one left.”

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He says the remaining ladies were also feeling doubts.

“They were worried, since they were the last ones there, ‘Does Jason even want us here?’ so I had to talk to them, saying, ‘Yeah, I do want you guys here.’ It was just a weird situation to be in.”

Catch Farmer Wants A Wife on Monday and Tuesday at 7.30pm and Sunday at 7pm on Channel Seven or 7plus.

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