EXCLUSIVE: Farmer Wants A Wife’s Bene reveals the truth behind her shock medical scare: ‘Mortified’

The 2026 season of Farmer Wants A Wife wasted no time delivering the drama. Contestant Bene gave viewers’ hearts a jolt when she fainted on camera after Farmer Jason announced his selection of five women to return to his farm.

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After Jason worked through his selections, and it was revealed she was not chosen to return to the farm, the camera panned to Bene, who appeared visibly flushed and breathing deeply. Bene reached for fellow contestant Britt’s arm – and then stumbled.

(Credit: Seven) (Credit: Seven)

When host Nat Gruzlewski asked if she was okay, she simply replied: “No.” Bene then fell to the floor, with Britt, Jason, and Nat all rushing to break her fall before a medic was called.

As she came to, Bene was seen blinking rapidly and repeatedly apologising to those around her. “Sorry, I just feel so dizzy,” she said. “Bloody heat.”

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Fellow contestant Beth was spotted on the brink of tears, while Jason looked visibly shaken. “To see Bene fall down, it was a hard thing to watch,” he said. “I hope she’s okay.”

Speaking to Woman’s Day about the event, Bene was quick to reassure there was nothing seriously wrong – but admitted the embarrassment hit harder than anything else. “It was referred to as a medical emergency, but there was nothing serious to worry about,” she said. “Everyone was amazing – they grabbed water, sugar, everything straight away. It was just the embarrassment, really.”

She revealed the faint was the culmination of months of build-up. “You see five, ten minutes on the show, but what you don’t see is the literal months that went into even just getting on the plane to go to filming. As soon as I clocked that Jason had picked his five and I wasn’t one of them, my brain was disappointed but my body got that relief that we can stop running on adrenaline – and down I went.”

(Credit: Seven) (Credit: Seven)

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Bene had gone into the experience with her sights set firmly on Jason. “I didn’t just apply for Farmer Wants A Wife – I saw Jason and was like, ‘I want him’,” she said.

While she acknowledged there was always a voice of reason in the back of her head, she admitted she’d been quietly hoping things would go her way. “I did feel like we were definitely on track for possibly building something more, so I would have liked to explore it further. But I’m grateful that Jason followed his heart – I wouldn’t have wanted to be there if something wasn’t reciprocated.”

(Credit: Seven)

Despite the dramatic exit, Bene had nothing but glowing things to say about the experience as a whole. “I enjoyed it so much. It was surreal – not many people do a reality TV show. It was nothing like I expected, but fun would be my number one word for it. The girls were amazing, the production team was awesome. It was definitely a once in a lifetime experience.”

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So much so that she’s already eyeing a post-show reunion. “I think we’re going to have to do a little girls’ trip or something.”

As for whether she’d ever put herself through it again? “No – I think I’m going to keep any dates moving forward off camera.”

She signed off from the farm with her sense of humour firmly intact, joking to Jason on camera: “Sorry I got a bit hot there. I’ve never been rejected on telly before Jason – you make a girl faint!”

And with that, Bene headed home. “I gave it a shot,” she said, “but I am excited to go back to the city and get my nails done.”

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