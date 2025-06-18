Farmer Wants A Wife 2025 has come to an end with five farmers picking the lady they wish to pursue a relationship with, now fans are anxiously awaiting the highly anticipated reunion.

The FWAW reunion is a fans dream come true as all our burning questions are answered. But first and foremost, we find out if the couples are still together in the real world.

Reunions are filmed months after the farms have chosen their lady, meaning the couples have readjusted to life away from cameras, have truly begun to learn more about one another.

This is the ‘make or break’ time for the FWAW 2025 couples.

So, when is the reunion? Below TV WEEK has answered all your burning questions regarding the upcoming Farmer Wants A Wife reunion episode.

When is the Farmer Wants A Wife 2025 reunion?

Unfortunately, Seven has not confirmed when the Farmer Wants A Wife reunion will air. But given the final farmer has chosen his winner, we have no doubt the reunion will be in the near future.

The reunion is an exciting time to learn more about the couple’s progression away from reality TV, or we’ll ultimately discover if they’ve decided to part ways.

There have been many reunions in the past where couples that’s fans wholeheartedly adored had revealed their decision to break up, including season eleven’s Teegan and Deen. So basically, expect the unexpected at the 2025 reunion!

Who will make an appearance at the FWAW 2025 reunion?

The FWAW reunion is a wholesome experience where all the farmers and their chosen lady will return.

Attending couples include Farmer Tom and Georgie; Farmer Thomas and Clarette; Farmer Jack and Sarah; Farmer Jarrad and Chloe; and lastly, Farmer Corey and Keeley.

It wouldn’t be FWAW without beloved host Natalie Gruzlewski who will interview the farmers and get into the nitty gritty of their relationship.

Who is still together from Farmer Wants A Wife 2025?

One of the highlights of any FWAW reunion is the confirmation of whether or not the couples remain together.

Given the farmers live such remote lives, it’s not like paparazzi or fans are spotting them walking down the beach at Bondi. So, keeping the finer details of their relationship is easy.

However, there have been whispers of a split! A source told Woman’s Day that Farmer Jarred and Chloe “were together just a few days before [they] both realised this was never going to be a long-term thing.”

As for the other couples, it seems that they remain together. For more details on their status, click here.

