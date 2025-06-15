It’s not often a town comes together to put on a wedding extravaganza. But that’s exactly what happened when Queensland apple farmer David McMahon married school teacher Emily, after falling in love on season 13 of Farmer Wants A Wife.

“Everyone came together and pitched in to help create our special day. It was lovely,” Emily tells Woman’s Day.

Apple farmer David McMahon married school teacher Emily, after falling in love on season 13 of Farmer Wants A Wife. (Credit: Maleika Halpin Calika)

The couple, who met on the hit reality show in 2023, tied the knot in a big, community-based, dance-packed wedding on October 19 last year in the garden at David’s family’s Pozieres farm. They were joined by 220 of their family and friends.

“It was unforgettable,” David reminisces. “I just couldn’t take my eyes off Emily.”

Wearing an ivory halter-neck gown by designer Milla Nova, the bride walked down the aisle to Florence and the Machine’s version of Stand By Me with both of her parents by her side.

“David had the biggest smile I had ever seen,” the 29-year-old recalls.

The pair were married on October 19 last year in the garden at David’s family’s Pozieres farm. (Credit: Maleika Halpin Calika)

The lovebirds say that while they kept the ceremony quite traditional, the reception felt like one big party.

“We set up a marquee overlooking the dam, hired a DJ and a live band,” David laughs, admitting there were plenty of sore feet (and heads) the next morning.

Emily adds, “Our first dance was to Eva Cassidy’s Songbird and then that blended into Crocodile Rock and everyone was on the dancefloor. That was a really fun moment.”

The couple were joined by 220 of their closest friends and family. (Credit: Maleika Halpin Calika)

So which fellow farmers were lucky enough to score an invite to the wedding gala?

“We invited Brad and Clare but unfortunately they had to pull out at the last minute,” David reveals.

Eight months into married life and the couple are now looking forward to the future.

“Starting a family on the farm is definitely something we have talked about,” David, 32, says.

The lovebirds say that while they kept the ceremony quite traditional, the reception felt like one big party. (Credit: Maleika Halpin Calika)

“We’re also about to launch Lagnicourt, a French inspired wedding and events venue on the farm and we’re excited to be taking enquiries for next spring.” As for advice for the current batch of Farmers hoping to find the one?

“Find the moments that are real so that the time you spend in front of the cameras translate to everyday life,” David says. “Just be genuine.”

Farmer David and Emily fell in love on Farmer Wants A Wife in 2023. (Credit: 7 Network)

