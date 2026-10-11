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The Block’s Adam and Jolene reveal why their family reunion ended in drama

‘It blew up in smoke.’
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Lucy Croke Profile
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Adam was overjoyed to have son Kai come to help him on site on The Block, having not seen him in more than a year, but the reunion is short lived when Kai is thrown out of the house in an act of vengeance.

“It felt like: ‘We haven’t got anyone down here, so you’re not going to have anyone down here,’” cattle-station manager Adam, 48, tells TV WEEK

A body corporate takes place on The Block.
A body corporate sees Adam and Jolene’s family kicked out, leaving them hurt and frustrated. (Credit: Nine Network)

It’s Backyard and Garage Week and, with less than two weeks left, exhaustion is setting in and tensions run high. Chantel and some of the other housemates decide that Rosco’s dad, Adam’s son and his friend staying at the house is making everyone “uncomfortable” and they must go.

“For someone who flew home continuously to see her children, it was a little bit unfair that they couldn’t enjoy it for what it was,” reflects Jolene. “It was such a refreshing time for us as a little family unit – but it blew up in smoke.”

Things explode at an off-site dinner when Jolene says it is hypocritical that her family were kicked out for making people “uncomfortable”, while she has to live in uncomfortable conditions with Wyatt.

Courtney steps in to defend Wyatt.

“I remember sitting there in disbelief,” recalls Jolene, 42. “I understand that Courtney and I weren’t besties while we were filming. But she automatically jumped and said my feelings were not valid – it was viper-like.”

But a heartfelt apology could turn these enemies into friends.

“Adam thinks that we are very similar, which is probably why we locked heads,” Jolene says with a laugh. “She does come and apologise and I really value that apology.

A dinner at the pub ends in a war of words between Courtney and Jolene.
Courtney’s defence of Wyatt leaves Jolene reeling. (Credit: Nine Network)

“She now understands me as a person and what triggers me… and also what Wyatt was actually doing throughout the show.

“She probably didn’t realise that until it started airing.”

The Block airs Monday to Wednesday at 7.30pm and Sunday at 7pm on the Nine Network and 9Now.

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Lucy Croke
Profile Lucy Croke

Lucy completed a Bachelor of Journalism majoring in Content Marketing from the University of Canberra in 2019. Having been bit with the travel bug from an early age, Lucy took any opportunity for an overseas exchange even studying brand marketing in Mexico City and jetting off to Florence, Italy to immerse herself in a fashion and events management course. Since then, Lucy has worked on lifestyle, music, and entertainment magazines, chatting to everyone from music icons like Anton Newcombe from the Brian Jonestown Massacre to hanging on the set of Lego Masters with funnyman Hamish Blake and knows just where to find Sydney’s best aperitivo hour. Being TV WEEK's go to reality and streaming writer, Lucy is an encyclopedia of Married at First Sight and Real Housewives knowledge, and if you want to know the best crime documentaries on Netflix, she’s your girl. With a keen interest in reading and learning new social media skills, Lucy is constantly in the know of all things trending in the entertainment and real-life world for print and digital platforms.

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