The Block’s Adam and Jolene reveal why their family reunion ended in drama

Adam was overjoyed to have son Kai come to help him on site on The Block, having not seen him in more than a year, but the reunion is short lived when Kai is thrown out of the house in an act of vengeance.

“It felt like: ‘We haven’t got anyone down here, so you’re not going to have anyone down here,’” cattle-station manager Adam, 48, tells TV WEEK.

A body corporate sees Adam and Jolene’s family kicked out, leaving them hurt and frustrated. (Credit: Nine Network)

It’s Backyard and Garage Week and, with less than two weeks left, exhaustion is setting in and tensions run high. Chantel and some of the other housemates decide that Rosco’s dad, Adam’s son and his friend staying at the house is making everyone “uncomfortable” and they must go.

“For someone who flew home continuously to see her children, it was a little bit unfair that they couldn’t enjoy it for what it was,” reflects Jolene. “It was such a refreshing time for us as a little family unit – but it blew up in smoke.”

Things explode at an off-site dinner when Jolene says it is hypocritical that her family were kicked out for making people “uncomfortable”, while she has to live in uncomfortable conditions with Wyatt.

Courtney steps in to defend Wyatt.

“I remember sitting there in disbelief,” recalls Jolene, 42. “I understand that Courtney and I weren’t besties while we were filming. But she automatically jumped and said my feelings were not valid – it was viper-like.”

But a heartfelt apology could turn these enemies into friends.

“Adam thinks that we are very similar, which is probably why we locked heads,” Jolene says with a laugh. “She does come and apologise and I really value that apology.

Courtney’s defence of Wyatt leaves Jolene reeling. (Credit: Nine Network)

“She now understands me as a person and what triggers me… and also what Wyatt was actually doing throughout the show.

“She probably didn’t realise that until it started airing.”

The Block airs Monday to Wednesday at 7.30pm and Sunday at 7pm on the Nine Network and 9Now.