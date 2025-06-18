Channel 7 is looking for a new batch of farmers and singles who are ready to find love on the 16th season of Farmer Wants A Wife and there’s a twist!

For the upcoming 2026 season, FWAW producers are searching for both male and female farmers who are looking for their perfect match.

In May 2025, Channel 7 announced that applications are open for FWAW 2026 in an Instagram post.

“CALLING ALL SINGLE FARMERS! It’s your turn to fall in love on the most successful dating show in Australia,” the post read.

The casting call also encouraged fans of the show, who know a single farmer, to ‘Dob in a Mate’ and apply on their behalf.

Applicants have to be over the age of 21 to apply for the show. They must also disclose if they have any current or past criminal convictions. And they must be available to film from early October 2025 to mid-December 2025.

An Expression of Interest Form has also been posted for singles hoping to find love with a farmer on the show. Once they’ve been formally cast on the show, successful applicants will be contacted and asked to apply for a specific farmer.

FWAW is by far the most successful reality dating series on Australian TV, with many couples who were paired together on the show going on to marry and start families together. But until now, the show has been mostly focused on casting male farmers and female contestants who are looking for love.

In fact, Farmer Wants A Wife has only cast four female farmers over its 15-year run — season 3’s Jenny Blake, season 5’s Becky Casanova, season 6’s Melia Brent-White , and season 12’s Paige Marsh.

But that could all change with this casting call and it’s a move that FWAW fans are very happy about.

“Get some female farmers in between 30 and 50 so I can apply. I know they’re out there,” one male fan commented when the application process was announced.

“Female Farmers next please,” another chipped in.

Farmer Paige from season 12. (Credit: Channel 7)

FWAW fans have also provided Channel 7 with some more feedback about the show as this season wraps up. Some fans asked the show to cast more interesting farmers and to go back to its original format.

“Please producers let 2026 episodes be less of a train wreck than this season. Go back to the original format,” one person commented.

“God I hope it’s better than this year,” added someone else.

“Ones with a personality would be great,” said a third.

Some viewers of the show are also calling on producers to cast older farmers in the next season.

“How about getting some more older farmers into the show — I mean farmers who are between 30 and 50 years old and have grown out of that playboy phase, and older women who are more mature and far less catty,” one person wrote.

“Older farmers would be lovely to see,” another agreed. “Yes, it’s a bit hard to believe that a 22-year-old is really looking for a wife!” said a third.

