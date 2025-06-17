Week nine of Farmer Wants A Wife 2025 brought lots of emotion and big decisions as the farmers took the final step: choosing their life partner.

Speaking exclusively with Woman’s Day, former contestant Sophie Trethowan weighed in on the events of the week.

(Credit: Seven)

MEETING THE FAMILIES

As the farmers visited the hometowns of their final ladies, the stakes were higher than ever.

Their families and friends didn’t hold back, asking tough questions and giving the farmers a glimpse into the lives of the women vying for their hearts.

According to Sophie, these visits aren’t just a formality – they could be the deciding factor in the farmer’s final choice.

“We did see some tough questions come up with the family and friends during the girls’ home visits,” she reflected. “I think this definitely will impact those final decisions… it’s another thing to think about before the farmers do make a choice on which final lady they’re going to walk away with.”

Sophie emphasised how eye-opening the family visits can be, allowing the farmers to “step into the world of some of the ladies and really get to know some of their nearest and dearest… It can give the farmers an idea about how the girls were brought up, some of their values and see if it aligns with them.”

(Credit: Seven)

JACK’S FINAL DECISION

Jack’s final decision wasn’t a shock to many, including Sophie, who had long seen Sarah as a clear frontrunner.

“I did think he was going to pick her. I think that she was a clear front runner from the start,” Sophie said. “I think Jack knew pretty early on who he had that strongest connection with… I wasn’t surprised at all that he’s walked away with Sarah and I will be interested to know if they’re still together at the reunion.”

COREY CHOOSES KEELEY

Despite the couple facing uncertainty around Keeley’s readiness to move to the farm, Corey made the heartfelt decision to choose Keeley.

Sophie praised the connection they shared and the maturity of their decision.

“I was very excited that Corey did pick Keeley in the end… she was obviously that front runner right from the start,” Sophie noted. “Even with that little bit of uncertainty around Keeley’s time frames and moving to the farm, I think Corey could see that he had that strong connection there and he’s willing to do that long distance until Keeley is ready.”

Sophie also acknowledged the new phase ahead for the couple: “Your relationship completely changes post-show… now you’re kind of stepping out into the real world and really seeing how things work day to day.”

(Credit: Seven)

THE REUNION

With the final decisions made, all eyes now turn to the reunion. Will these relationships hold up in the real world?

“It just goes to show how successful some of the past seasons of Farmer Wants A Wife have been,” Sophie reflected. “Who knows, even some of the couples from this season, maybe they will stand the test of time.”

She added, “It will be interesting to see who’s still together at the reunion.”

