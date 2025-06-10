As Farmer Wants A Wife approaches the final stages of the 2025 season, emotions are heightened and the farmers are facing some tough decisions.

Advertisement

Speaking exclusively with Woman’s Day, Sophie Trethowan has shared her thoughts on the biggest moments of week eight, giving fans insights into what actually happens behind the scenes.

(Credit: Seven)

THOMAS’ DECLARATION OF LOVE

One of the biggest moments this week was Farmer Thomas finally declaring his love for Clarette.

Sophie noted, “I feel like it’s been a long time coming. I think Thomas knew what he wanted and had known for a little while and was keen to just let Clarette know exactly how he was feeling and to be able to leave this experience and go and explore that relationship with Clarette outside of it.”

Advertisement

She added that despite their ups and downs and plenty of drama throughout the season, both Thomas and Clarette will likely feel relieved to now move forward without the pressure of the show or the public eye.

“They’ll both be glad that they can leave and just have that time between them,” Sophie said.

A TOUGH CONVERSATION FOR JACK & OLIVIA

Jack’s 24-hour solo date with Olivia brought to light a significant challenge in their budding relationship: Olivia wasn’t sure whether she wanted children while Jack disclosed that he definitely does.

Highlighting the significance of this difference, Sophie shared, “Children are a big thing and something that you either want or don’t want in the future. If those things don’t line up, then I don’t see it lasting.”

Advertisement

(Credit: Seven)

CAN COREY & KEELEY LAST THE DISTANCE?

Meanwhile, Corey and Keeley continued to strengthen their connection during their own 24-hour solo date. Sophie explained that while their relationship remains strong, a key issue continues to arise around Keeley’s timeline for moving to the farm. “Keeley said it’s probably going to be more around that six-month mark.”

Sophie empathised with Keeley’s hesitation, having experienced the challenges of relocating herself. “It’s not easy to drop everything and move straight away. You have your whole life back home,” she said.

At the same time, Sophie acknowledged Corey’s perspective, noting that “it’s really hard to do distance, especially with Corey in Queensland and Keeley in Victoria. It will mostly be phone calls and FaceTime, and that’s hard to maintain momentum.”

Advertisement

She emphasised that the transition after filming is a whole new chapter that can be unpredictable.

“It’s a big commitment to pack up your whole life and move straight away for something that may or may not work out,” Sophie added.

AN EMOTIONAL FAREWELL TO JADEE

This week also saw an emotional goodbye as Jadee was sent home from Corey’s farm.

Sophie expressed her sympathy, saying, “I felt really sad for Jadee. She seems like such a lovely girl, and I think she and Corey had a really lovely relationship, but I think it was more of a friendship than anything else.”

Advertisement

Jadee’s brave honesty stood out to Sophie, who praised her for being upfront about her feelings before leaving.

“She told Corey exactly how she was feeling and that she could see herself falling for him. That was a really brave thing to do, and I think she’ll walk away without regrets.”

(Credit: Instagram)

NEARING THE END

As the season draws to a close, the pressure mounts for the farmers. Sophie’s partner Dustin shared his perspective on how the farmers may be feeling, based on his own experience on the show last year.

Advertisement

“It’s pretty exciting but also very daunting because you’ve got to send somebody home that you’re growing pretty close to,” he said.

Dustin also reflected on the complex feelings involved, especially when connections with more than one person are strong.

“It’s never nice to see someone go. It’s tough times,” he said.

But Sophie reminded viewers that these difficult decisions are part of the journey in finding true love on the farm.

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.