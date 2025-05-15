Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
Ladies battle it out for Corey’s heart on Farmer Wants A Wife, but who will win? 

FWAW fans shared their thoughts.
It’s no surprise that Corey is stealing hearts on Farmer Wants A Wife 2025, but which lady has caught his eye? 

The number of ladies on Corey’s farm were dwindling after some tough exits, but when host Nat Gruzlewski introduced new ladies, it opened up the farm to a whole new ball game. 

fwaw new ladies corey 2025 chloe
(Credit: Seven)

Original ladies face jealousy and limited time, while the new ladies are starting on the back foot and don’t know their farmer quite as well – yet. 

Despite these shock changes on FWAW 2025, fans continue to share their opinion on who will win Farmer Corey’s heart at the end of the season. 

Many were shocked when Corey called out Chelsea’s name during the elimination dinner, with one fan revealing they “yelled ‘noooo’ at the screen.” 

But if the FWAW Instagram comment section is to be believed, many viewers are loving Keeley. 

keeley corey farmer wants a wife 2025 winner leaked
(Credit: Seven)

Keeley is a 22-year-old Optometrist from Victoria who describes herself as “adventurous” and “spontaneous.” She admittedly fell for Corey’s smile, and she’s certainly caught his attention given they’ve participated on a solo date. 

Corey and Keeley bonded over their childhood, and stories of their grandparents before ending the night with a kiss!

“I think they are a perfect match hope he chooses you,” one fan wrote on Instagram. 

Another commented: “I rooting for you two! Please end up happily ever after together.”

“Keeley all the way,” another wrote. 

fwaw winner farmer corey 2025
(Credit: Seven)

However, since the news ladies arrival, there is one girl in particular that has stolen Farmer Corey’s attention. This lady is none other than Chloe, a 25-year-old Registered Nurse from Queensland. 

The attraction was visible from the very beginning, with Corey swooning over Chloe’s eyes. 

“I suppose you’re the person I got along really well with. I’ve been looking forward to this. You’ve got that little bit of playful banter there too, which is bloody good. I could keep going on for hours about it,” he told Chloe during a double date.

