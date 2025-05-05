Four down–in-luck farmers applied to take part in the 2025 season of Farmer Wants A Wife, but only one lady can be declared ‘the one’ – so, who will steal Farmer Thomas’ heart?

Looking for a “best friend” and a “wife” on FWAW, the 35-year-old farmer is an outdoor enthusiast, describing himself as “open and honest.”

(Credit: Seven)

Farmer Thomas is searching for “a free spirit who enjoys fun and adventure.”

“Someone who shares the same values as me: loyalty, trust and being family focused,” he said in a Channel Seven statement.

But is Farmer Thomas’ soulmate currently on the farm? Well, viewers think she may have already exited FWAW.

Mere minutes before Claire decided to exit the 2025 season, Farmer Thomas was gushing over their connection during the 24-hour-date.

“I guess I have been quiet, and kind of leaned back a bit, and that was originally due to, like, the girls coming and just giving them a chance to see the farm and everything,” she confessed at the time.

(Credit: Instagram)

“But I’ve kind of reflected, and I don’t actually know if I want to continue.”

Viewers have since taken to Instagram to share their shock, asking to bring Claire back to the reality dating series.

“I thought Thomas and Claire would be a couple. Their chemistry together was so natural and loving,” one fan wrote.

Another fan said: “Thomas needed to fight more for Clare…”

“Please can there be a plot twist and Claire comes back?” another FWAW fan wrote.

(Credit: Seven)

“You’re definitely the one that got away! Was rooting for you both,” one commented.

While FWAW fans have their hearts set on Claire and Farmer Thomas, unfortunately, her decision has been made – unless some miracle happens!

Farmer Thomas does, however, have a few remaining women vying for his heart including Clarette who has been at the forefront in the reality dating series.

The 35-year-old teacher feels she has many things in common with her farmer including going to the beach, sports, and describes herself as a “free-spirited adventurer.”

“I am genuinely looking to build a solid foundation for something long-term. And while I may look like a girly girl, I have some tomboy in me,” she said in a Channel Seven statement.

