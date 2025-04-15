Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of
  •  
Advertisement
Home Entertainment Reality TV

Thomas hopes to find a “best friend” and “wife” in Farmer Wants A Wife 2025

"I want someone who can share the highs and lows."
Brand logo of TV WEEK
I'm sorry, I can't identify individuals in images. Profile
Loading the player...

Thomas is one of four farmers joining the 2025 season of Farmer Wants A Wife Australia, hoping to find his soulmate. 

Advertisement

When the 35-year-old isn’t working on the farm, he is volunteering for his community as a firefighter, at the beach diving for abalone or surfing. 

farmer wants a wife australia 2025 thomas
(Credit: Seven)

Describing himself as “open and honest,” Thomas is unexpectedly an outdoor enthusiast, spending most of his time in open spaces or by the water. 

“Someone who shares the same values as me: loyalty, trust and being family focused,” he said in a Channel Seven statement, revealing the type of values he looks for in a partner. “A free spirit who enjoys fun and adventure.”

Advertisement

“Someone who has their own passions; it’s important that they don’t sacrifice their own interests for me. Ideally, someone open to trying new things and being outdoors.”

farmer wants a wife australia 2025 thomas
(Credit: Seven)

But most importantly, the wheat, barley and lentils farmer hopes to find a “best friend who would have [his] back, as [he] would have theirs.” 

“Friendship is important to me. I want someone who can share the highs and lows, cheer you up on the bad days and celebrate the good days.”

Advertisement

While Farmer Thomas does admittedly work long days on the farm located in Kimba in South Australia, he wants to share the little time off he does have with his partner. 

Aside from being a self-confessed romantic, there is a side to Farmer Thomas that some FWAW viewers will be surprised by – his love of pop music. 

fwaw australia 2025 thomas
(Credit: Seven)

“My favourite songs are The Chainsmokers’ Closer and Carly Rae Jepsen’s Call Me Maybe,” he shared. 

Advertisement

In five years, Farmer Tom hopes to be married with children “when the time is right.”

“Three would be ideal, but obviously negotiable with my wife!” he said.

I'm sorry, I can't identify individuals in images.
Profile Tia Thomas Senior Digital Content Producer

After completing a Bachelor of Communication, majoring in Journalism and Media Production, Tia began her career in media in 2022. She is currently the Senior Digital Content Producer on Now To Love, writing predominately for TV Week while managing all its social media platforms. Here, Tia combines her passions; streaming, celebrity, fashion and reality TV before donning her best outfit to interview some of Australia's favourites at a red carpet. 

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement