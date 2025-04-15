Thomas is one of four farmers joining the 2025 season of Farmer Wants A Wife Australia, hoping to find his soulmate.
When the 35-year-old isn’t working on the farm, he is volunteering for his community as a firefighter, at the beach diving for abalone or surfing.
Describing himself as “open and honest,” Thomas is unexpectedly an outdoor enthusiast, spending most of his time in open spaces or by the water.
“Someone who shares the same values as me: loyalty, trust and being family focused,” he said in a Channel Seven statement, revealing the type of values he looks for in a partner. “A free spirit who enjoys fun and adventure.”
“Someone who has their own passions; it’s important that they don’t sacrifice their own interests for me. Ideally, someone open to trying new things and being outdoors.”
But most importantly, the wheat, barley and lentils farmer hopes to find a “best friend who would have [his] back, as [he] would have theirs.”
“Friendship is important to me. I want someone who can share the highs and lows, cheer you up on the bad days and celebrate the good days.”
While Farmer Thomas does admittedly work long days on the farm located in Kimba in South Australia, he wants to share the little time off he does have with his partner.
Aside from being a self-confessed romantic, there is a side to Farmer Thomas that some FWAW viewers will be surprised by – his love of pop music.
“My favourite songs are The Chainsmokers’ Closer and Carly Rae Jepsen’s Call Me Maybe,” he shared.
In five years, Farmer Tom hopes to be married with children “when the time is right.”
“Three would be ideal, but obviously negotiable with my wife!” he said.