Thomas is one of four farmers joining the 2025 season of Farmer Wants A Wife Australia, hoping to find his soulmate.

Advertisement

When the 35-year-old isn’t working on the farm, he is volunteering for his community as a firefighter, at the beach diving for abalone or surfing.

(Credit: Seven)

Describing himself as “open and honest,” Thomas is unexpectedly an outdoor enthusiast, spending most of his time in open spaces or by the water.

“Someone who shares the same values as me: loyalty, trust and being family focused,” he said in a Channel Seven statement, revealing the type of values he looks for in a partner. “A free spirit who enjoys fun and adventure.”

Advertisement

“Someone who has their own passions; it’s important that they don’t sacrifice their own interests for me. Ideally, someone open to trying new things and being outdoors.”

(Credit: Seven)

But most importantly, the wheat, barley and lentils farmer hopes to find a “best friend who would have [his] back, as [he] would have theirs.”

“Friendship is important to me. I want someone who can share the highs and lows, cheer you up on the bad days and celebrate the good days.”

Advertisement

While Farmer Thomas does admittedly work long days on the farm located in Kimba in South Australia, he wants to share the little time off he does have with his partner.

Aside from being a self-confessed romantic, there is a side to Farmer Thomas that some FWAW viewers will be surprised by – his love of pop music.

(Credit: Seven)

“My favourite songs are The Chainsmokers’ Closer and Carly Rae Jepsen’s Call Me Maybe,” he shared.

Advertisement

In five years, Farmer Tom hopes to be married with children “when the time is right.”

“Three would be ideal, but obviously negotiable with my wife!” he said.

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.