Saddled up next to his chosen lady, Jarrad Wrigley ended his Farmer Wants A Wife journey last Tuesday night by claiming giddily that “this farmer may have found his wife” in Queensland bartender Chloe Mehring.

However, unfortunately for the pair and their love story, it appears the cows have already come home, with a source spilling that their love crop went rotten just days after they wrapped filming!

Sources spill that Farmer Jarrad and Chloe split just three days after filming wrapped. (Credit: Channel 7)

“They were together just a few days before Chloe and Jarrad both realised this was never going to be a long-term thing,” the insider tells Woman’s Day.

“Jarrad apparently had a master plan from the get-go following his FWAW exit. While many within the Stanthorpe community, where he lives, know he was open to finding love, he made no secret this was also going to help his country music career. So he jumped in headfirst and in the end had a bit of fun.”

Our insider says that while Chloe wanted to make things work, Jarrad’s head and heart was elsewhere. (Credit: Channel 7)

MUSIC OVER LOVE

We hear the 21-year-old sheep farmer and up-and-coming musician’s break-up was due to a combination of wanting to put his music first, and still being hung up on his ex, fellow country music singer Tyla Rodrigues, who he met back in 2022 when they were both busking at the Tamworth Music Festival.

It didn’t take long for 21-year-old Chloe – who we hear genuinely went on the show to fall in love with a farmer – to realise “Jarrad’s heart belonged elsewhere”, with our source adding she soon “packed up her stuff and headed back to her old life”.

“She honestly thought she and Jarrad might be the new Rob [Hodges] and Jo [Fincham] [from season two] or even [season 11’s] Jess [Nathan] and Andrew [Guthrie] – but sadly things didn’t work out. She took it hard but she’s the sort of girl who gets back in the saddle and gets on with it,” adds the source.

Earlier on in the season, Woman’s Day revealed that Jarrad may have been a little more interested in gaining an album of love songs rather than a love interest out of the Farmer experience.

And this seems to be all but confirmed with the news that he’s been hard at work on the local tour circuit since he finished filming last year, seemingly eager to capitalise on his newly found TV fame.

Jarrad was reportedly still hung up on his ex-girlfriend Tyla. (Credit: Instagram)

FUTURE REALITY

The most recent string of gigs were three headline shows around Queensland earlier this month, with many of them spruiking his appearance on the show to ignite interest.

Our source adds that Jarrad appears to have caught the TV bug, too, and is “eyeing off another reality show”.

“Rumours are swirling he wants to appear on Britain’s Got Talent, where he can cash in off the back of Farmer and hopefully will impress Simon Cowell and the judges with his ‘I’m a fella with a guitar, a hat and a story to tell,’ Aussie swagger,” says our spy.

“In the meantime, bets are on that it won’t be long once the series is over that Chloe spills the beans on what really happened. Throw in the ex-girlfriend Tyla, who appears to have found love elsewhere, and I don’t think we’ve seen the last of Jarrad,” says our spy.

