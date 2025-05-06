Farmer Jarrad is the first farmer to commit to one of the ladies on the 2025 season of Farmer Wants A Wife, confessing that he is falling in love with Chloe.

“Communication is very important to me, and it’s massive in a relationship and I need a partner in my life who’s not scared to tell me exactly how it is in a moment.

“I am incredibly sorry for ever making you feel that you are unwanted. I need you to know that I’ll always do my best to do better every day, because from this point on, I’d love to spend every day with you,” Jarrad confessed in a heartfelt moment with Chloe.

(Credit: Channel 7)

Chloe was quick to embrace the 21-year-old, with Farmer Jarrad not yet done with his words of love and admiration for Chloe from QLD.

“I really love how you are unreservedly yourself, you push me to wanna be a better man.

“I feel that I am falling for you and I do hope that you’re about ready to catch me because I do know that I’d be absolutely honoured to have you by my side.”

“It’s a surreal feeling, you could be my future husband,” Chloe shared, smiling giddily, with Farmer Jarrad commenting, “I think it’s fair to say that this farmer may have found a wife.”

The pair is the first couple of this year’s Farmer Wants a Wife to walk away from the show together.

(Credit: Channel 7)

Jarrad and Chloe’s relationship was strong from the start, with the 21-year-old farmer choosing Chloe for the all-important first 24-hour date.

The pair immediately struck up a connection, laughing together and opening up to one another.

Jarrad even wrote a little song for Chloe at the end of the night by the campfire.

Whilst the pair have walked away hand in hand, it is yet to be revealed what the pair are up to now and where the Farmer experience has taken them.

