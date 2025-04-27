If you thought last year’s season of Farmer Wants A Wife was the most scandalous ever, it seems season 15 is set to be one of the juiciest of all time, with rumours swirling that one certain farmer may have had a secret girlfriend the whole time!

At just 21, Queensland-born Jarrad Wrigley is this season’s youngest farmer, whose introduction blurb reads that he’s “looking for a girl to write my next country love song about”.

But Woman’s Day can now reveal that the part-time farmhand and budding country music star may have failed to declare one important fact about himself – that at the time of signing up as one of four single farmers, he may have been in a relationship with a long-time girlfriend!

Sources say Jarrad may have failed to declare that he was in a relationship when he applied for the show. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“Anyone who knows Jarrad knows he would do just about anything to advance his country music career, so when it was suggested that being on FWAW would attract publicity and could set him up for life, he couldn’t turn down such a golden opportunity,” a well-placed source said.

“While there’s plenty of speculation around who the mystery woman is, many in the country music world are aware of her identity, but everyone is remaining very tight-lipped, which is more about protecting her than anything else. One can only assume she won’t be watching!”

The insider adds that while his alleged girlfriend was willing “to go along with it” at first, the idea of her boyfriend being “shacked up with a bunch of young women all vying for his love” may have tipped the scales and sent her packing. “No one can confirm if indeed they’ve officially split or not,” the source added.

LOCATING A REAL FARM

Jarrad is an established muso and has toured the country with big names such as Australian Idol’s Rob Mills. (Credit: Instagram)

And as if the whole finding love on the land fiasco could get any worse for the cheeky youngster, it can further be revealed that in order to be on the show he needed a proper farm for the seven weeks of filming, so who better to turn to but his old mate, country music legend James Blundell, who happily gave his part-time farmhand access to the family’s 6000-acre sheep station west of Stanthorpe in Queensland.

“Jarrad knew James from when they performed at one of the many festivals across the country – Jarrad could see James was the real deal and knew the Blundell family had been in the Stanthorpe region for decades – James and his fiancée Rebecca would have convinced Jarrad to go on the show after James’ eldest son Briar considered applying a few years ago, which he never went ahead with,” confirmed our source.

It’s been revealed that country music superstar James Blundell’s farm allowed Jarrad to use his farm to film. (Credit: Instagram)

Seven’s producers reportedly paid more than $6000 to use the property, with the promise of spending more money on dressing up the shearing quarters, where the girls would stay.

“They outlaid a fortune on furnishings, bedding and farmhouse shabby chic décor, and after filming wrapped up, they left it all behind, which means Rebecca can now run her swanky Airbnb retreat she’s longed to do for years – so there’s some silver lining to it all!”

