A familiar face to Farmer Wants a Wife, Sophie Trethowan, who found love last year on the 2024 season with Farmer Dustin.

Advertisement

In October 2024, Sophie found herself packing up her home and moving to be with Dustin at his farm in Condobolin, NSW.

For this season of FWAW, Sophie shares exclusively with Woman’s Day some behind-the-scenes insights, as well as her own opinion of the new couples.

Dustin and Sophie at their farm in Condobolin, NSW. (Credit: Phillip Castleton)

FARMER WANTS A WIFE WEEK ONE

SPEED DATES

In the first week of Farmer Wants a Wife, the potential love interests speed date one of the four farmers that they are best suited to.

Advertisement

“Those speed dates in the Hunter Valley are quite iconic on Farmer Wants a Wife and there’s certainly a lot of excitement in the air with all the girls actually being there to meet those farmers on those first few days,” Sophie shared.

Whilst the dates themselves only take up a small amount of airtime, the speed dates are not all filmed in one day.

“You’re in the Hunter Valley for quite a few days and you get to know some of the girls really well as you’re all staying in the same accommodation together in the Hunter Valley,” the 28-year-old commented.

24-HOUR DATES

After these initial meet-and-greets, one lucky lady is chosen by each farmer for a 24-hour date at their farm, some perfect alone time after initial introductions.

Advertisement

“I remember my first 24-hour date with Dustin. I was very shocked that I got picked, but also very eager to get back to the farm and spend some more time with Dustin without all the other girls around.

“I think that the girls getting picked for the 24-hour solo dates would be feeling very excited. That obviously made a really good first impression, and it is a really huge advantage if you get to go back to the farm first and spend time with the farmer without all the other girls, but unfortunately, that is quite short-lived.”

The four 2025 farmers, Jarrad, Corey, Tom and Thomas. (Credit: Channel 7)

BEHIND THE SCENES

“It’s a very unnatural dating experience, however, as you don’t actually get to spend that much one-on-one time with the farmer on those solo dates and it’s not just you and the farmer on those dates either.

Advertisement

“You’ve got your camera crew, your sound crew and your producers all watching on, so it’s definitely not your typical dating scene. It can be really hard to calm those nerves and just be yourself on those dates,” Sophie shared behind-the-scenes of what usually appears to be an intimate, secluded date.

SOLO DATE THOUGHTS

“I think that the farmers picked really well for their solo dates. I think that I was rooting a bit for Clarette because she also wrote a poem in her speed date with Farmer Thomas which is what I did for Dustin.

“I thought that him and Clare actually had a bit of nervous energy on their date, but later learning that was only because Thomas was really blown away by her and I think a little bit lost for words so obviously very attracted to Clare.

“Farmer Corey, I think he picked really well with Keely. I wasn’t surprised that he picked her for that 24-hour date. I thought it was going to be between Keely and Hunter as he seemed to really quite like her as well.

Advertisement

“Farmer Tom, I was a bit surprised by his pick. I didn’t have Eliza picked, but she seems like a really great chick and I actually thought he was going to pick Emma even though they had like a bit of a nervous first speed date.

“Lastly, Farmer Jarrad, I also thought he was going to pick Lucy. She seems really down to earth and I love that she was wearing boots on her speed date. I think that’s a great idea because you are in heels like I said, not just for the one day, but for a long time during filming those speed dates and your feet get really sore and blisters so great choice on the boots!”

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.