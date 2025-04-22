Farmer Wants A Wife is one of the most wholesome reality dating shows on TV, with plenty of real love stories to come out of it.

But that doesn’t mean it’s without drama – and the 2025 season is already shaping up to be full of it.

This season, Farmer Thomas, Farmer Corey, Farmer Tom, and Farmer Jarrad are all embarking on the romantic journey of a lifetime, but it looks like the road to love won’t be without its twists and turns.

In fact, some contestants have already let a few spoilers slip and revealed the outcome of the show!

Continue scrolling to see all of the spoilers for Farmer Wants A Wife 2025…

(Credit: Instagram) Emmie-Rose’s new boyfriend Despite the season having only just begun, one of Farmer Tom’s ladies, Emmie-Rose, has already spoiled her storyline on the show and revealed she’s in a relationship with someone else. The 29-year-old fitness coach took to her Instagram page to share a series of since-deleted photos with her new boyfriend Alex alongside the caption, “My love ❤️”. Back in March, Emmie-Rose also shared a video of her and Alex working out at the gym together, writing “training glutes with your boyfriend.” But shortly ahead of the season premiere, she uploaded a photo to announce she would be appearing on FWAW. It’s unknown how far into the show she makes it this year, but according to Yahoo Lifestyle, she only follows two other contestants on Instagram, Kaitlin and Maneesha, which suggests she may not have spent too much time with the other ladies. (Credit: Instagram) Ellie’s romance Emmie-Rose isn’t the only contestant to spoil the outcome of the show, as Farmer Corey’s contestant Ellie also confirmed her new romance. The 26-year-old childhood educator took to Instagram in March to hard-launch her new boyfriend, Byron, confirming that she didn’t end up with Corey. In Ellie’s FWAW announcement post, Byron even poked fun at his partner, commenting, “I wonder if she will have any luck [on the show].”

