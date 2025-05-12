On Monday night’s bombshell episode of Farmer Wants A Wife, Clarette tearfully asks Farmer Thomas, “where do we go from here?”

Advertisement

It comes as Farmer Thomas reveals he has secretly met up with former contestant Claire Hampson, who left the farm last week, to explore “if she made the right decision” and “to keep the friendship going”.

And clearly fearing his decision to see Claire is ruining things with Clarette, Farmer Thomas, 35, gets down on one knee to beg for forgiveness at the Harvest Festival.

And according to a well-placed insider it works, with the pair ultimately ending up together!

A former contestant has revealed Farmer Thomas and Clarette are living together on his farm! (Image: Channel 7 Publicity) (Credit: Channel 7 publicity)

Advertisement

FARMER THOMAS & CLARETTE

In an exclusive chat with Woman’s Day 2024 contestant Daisy Lamb, who left with farmer Todd Melbourne, has revealed that Farmer Thomas does find his happily ever after!

“From what the girls on the farm have told me Farmer Corey and Farmer Thomas were successful,” she shares during our interview.

Daisy goes on to reveal that Farmer Thomas and British contestant Clarette are still going strong, so much so that Clarette has packed up her life in NSW and moved to Thomas’s wheat, barley, and lentil property in Kimba, South Australia.

Strong connections! Clarette felt betrayed by Thomas meeting up with Claire. (Image: Channel 7 Publicity)

Advertisement

FROM THE CITY TO THE FARM

“Clarette ends up with Thomas,” Daisy told Chattr in a recent chat.

“I do think they’re still together [since the show ended]. I was told by a couple of the girls from Thomas’ farm that Clarette is actually living at the farm. She is a teacher, so I’m assuming that she’s relocated and she’s working at a school there.”

Secret meet-ups! Farmer Thomas has revealed he met up with former contestant Claire. (Image: Channel 7 Publicity)

Daisy’s interview comes just days after host Natalie Gruzlewski has confirmed that the season ends with all the farmers choosing someone.

Advertisement

“I don’t want to give too much away [but] I can say all of our farmers find love,” she told WHO magazine.

But Woman’s Day has learnt that not all the relationships go the distance with Farmer Jarrad believed to already split from his ‘wife’ Chloe, after just three days.

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.