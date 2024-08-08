Farmer Todd has found his “forever” person in Daisy on Farmer Wants A Wife 2024.

In Todd’s final episode before the reunion, the Farmer was faced with the difficult decision of choosing between two potential suitors – Daisy and Grace.

(Image: Seven)

From his intrusion on the series – following Farmer Dean’s sudden exit to be with Teegan – to finding ‘the one’, it was only six weeks. But for viewers, it was clear to see Daisy had stolen Todd’s heart from the moment he laid eyes on her.

However, it hasn’t been an easy journey for the pair after the farmers close friends claimed Daisy reminded them of his ex-girlfriends. Concerned he was continuing bad habits, Todd somewhat distanced himself from Daisy.

“I was definitely weighing things up until the end,” he told Refinery29. “The final decision was a tough one, for sure. It was not easy to make.”

(Image: Seven)

In the end, he found Daisy was worth the risk and decided to “follow his heart.”

“Finding love is a big risk. I’m willing to take the risk with you, Daisy. I can finally give you the reassurance that I am definitely falling in love with you,” he confessed to Daisy.

To which an emotional Daisy responded: “This is where the exciting part starts right? Forever.”

Unfortunately, this meant Grace was rejected by Todd. While she was heartbroken by his final choice, she remained hopeful her person was out there.

“I’ll find someone else. I know they’re still out there for me. I came here to find love and I found a love connection with myself, just not with Todd,” she said.

During the reunion, the pair happily confirmed they remain in a relationship and are still in the “love bubble” after discussing marriage and starting a family.

“He took me to the place where we’re gonna get married,” Daisy revealed, to which Todd added he hasn’t gotten down on one knee yet.

“I’ll have to get me knee dirty. Its on the cards,” he said.