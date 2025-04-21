The 2024 season of Farmer Wants A Wife came to a close in May, with four of the five farmers, Todd, Dustin, Tom and Dean and Joe all leaving in a relationship with one of their chosen girls.

Advertisement

But are these couples still together?

Sadly, the FWAW journey came to an end early for pineapple farmer, Bert, who decided to call it quits after feeling unable to balance farm work and finding a relationship.

While Bert didn’t make the cut in the FWAW final couples, we do wonder if the other farmers are still together with their chosen suitor.

Advertisement

Continue scrolling to find out which couples from the 2024 season of Farmer Wants A Wife are still together.

Dean & Teegan

Teegan and Dean left FWAW early.

(Image: Seven)

The first couple to exit FWAW 2024 was Dean and Teegan – a mere six episodes into the reality television series. After disappearing, Dean made a grand return to declare his love for Teegan.

“It’s the right time. Teegan, I have fallen in love with you. I want this journey in between me and you to start,” Dean said during his passionate speech.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, this love was short lived as they announced they’d gone their “separate ways” during the FWAW reunion episode. The breakup was a “shock” to Farmer Dean, however, Teegan felt isolated.

Tom & Sarah

Tom and Sarah are presumably still together.

(Image: Seven)

This young and ready for love pairing was next to leave the reality television series. Tom had two suitors remaining when he chose to enter a relationship with Sarah C.

Following their final episode, Sarah revealed it was a “fairytale” ending to her FWAW journey.

Advertisement

However, it was later revealed that Sarah and Tom went their separate ways.

“Unfortunately, that lifelong love that I was seeking with Tom did not turn out the way that I had hoped it would,” Sarah said on Instagram.

Dustin & Sophie

A nervous Dustin confessed his feelings to Sophie.

(Image: Seven)

Absolutely nervous to express his love, Farmer Dustin danced around the topic – confessing how beautiful he believed Sophie to be – before finally confessing his love for her.

Advertisement

“I’m in love with that small town girl from Rand and I can’t wait to start our life back on the land,” he said.

Sophie immediately lit up after hearing the admission and confessed: “I am falling in love with you and it’s nice to hear you want to give us a chance and see what the future hold.”

The pair continue to explore their relationship in the outside world.

Todd & Daisy

Todd was ready to take a risk with Daisy.

(Image: Seven)

Advertisement

It was a rough beginning for Todd and Daisy after the farmers friends had their doubts. However, Farmer Todd was prepared to take a “risk.”

“Finding love is a big risk. I’m willing to take the risk with you, Daisy. I can finally give you the reassurance that I am definitely falling in love with you,” he confessed.

The “love bubble” remains in tact for Daisy and Todd who happily revealed they remain in a relationship post experiment and celebrated their one year anniversary in December 2024.

“From our very first meeting, there was a connection beyond love at first sight – more like a comforting familiarity. It wasn’t an immediate spark, but a gentle recognition,” Daisy wrote on Instagram.

Advertisement

Joe & Sarah

Joe expressed his love for Sarah.

(Image: Seven)

The final couple to make it out of FWAW was Joe and Sarah.

“I love the person you are. I love how strong and determined you are,” Joe expressed. “I also like that you challenge me. I don’t have all the answers for us, but I do see myself falling for you in the future. I want to tackle the future with you by my side, and us as a team.”

Sadly, even though they confirmed their relationship status during the reunion, Sarah took to Instagram in August to confirm the news of the couple’s split.

Advertisement

“Joe and I separated a few weeks ago. This has been one of the hardest times of my life,” she shared.

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.