Channel Seven doesn’t mess around when it comes to finding love on reality television, and nothing could be more true with Farmer Wants A Wife Australia as many contestants are eliminated from the 2025 season.

This year, viewers will watch four farmers hunt for love including: Farmer Thomas, Farmer Corey, Farmer Tom, and Farmer Jarred.

While there are countless new faces on FWAW, there is one familiar face returning to the show full time! After co-hosting with Samantha Armytage, fan-beloved Natalie Gruzlewski returns to the 2025 season full time, guiding the farmers and contestants on their journey.

In the first episode, eight contestants for each farmer met at the FWAW headquarters where they then speed dated their respective farmer. Unfortunately, only five of these women would return to the farm.

The eliminations will only become more and more brutal, as the farmers find ‘the one.’

So, who has left Farmer Wants A Wife 2025? TV WEEK has listed all the eliminated contestants below.

Farmer Corey

(Credits: Seven) Ellie Episode One Ellie was one of the three girls to leave FWAW in the first episode. Advertisement (Credits: Seven) Jamie Episode One Despite showing off her tennis skills, Jamie was not selected to go to the farm. (Credits: Seven) Millie Episode One “I feel like I’ve made an absolute fool of myself,” confessed to the crew, moments after Farmer Corey revealed she wouldn’t be going to the farm.

Farmer Thomas

