The farm life isn’t for everyone! Here are all the contestants who have been eliminated from FWAW 2025

There can only be one...
Channel Seven doesn’t mess around when it comes to finding love on reality television, and nothing could be more true with Farmer Wants A Wife Australia as many contestants are eliminated from the 2025 season.

This year, viewers will watch four farmers hunt for love including: Farmer Thomas, Farmer Corey, Farmer Tom, and Farmer Jarred.

fwaw who left 2025
(Credit: Seven)

While there are countless new faces on FWAW, there is one familiar face returning to the show full time! After co-hosting with Samantha Armytage, fan-beloved Natalie Gruzlewski returns to the 2025 season full time, guiding the farmers and contestants on their journey.

In the first episode, eight contestants for each farmer met at the FWAW headquarters where they then speed dated their respective farmer. Unfortunately, only five of these women would return to the farm.

The eliminations will only become more and more brutal, as the farmers find ‘the one.’

So, who has left Farmer Wants A Wife 2025? TV WEEK has listed all the eliminated contestants below.

Farmer Corey

farmer wants a wife who left 2025
(Credits: Seven)

Ellie

Episode One

Ellie was one of the three girls to leave FWAW in the first episode.

farmer wants a wife who left 2025
(Credits: Seven)

Jamie

Episode One

Despite showing off her tennis skills, Jamie was not selected to go to the farm.

farmer wants a wife who left 2025
(Credits: Seven)

Millie

Episode One

“I feel like I’ve made an absolute fool of myself,” confessed to the crew, moments after Farmer Corey revealed she wouldn’t be going to the farm.

Farmer Thomas

farmer wants a wife who left thomas 2025
(Credits: Seven)

Sophie

Episode One

“I’m obviously sad, it just seems to be a recurring thing – you know, that constant rejection,” Sophie emotionally admitted after Farmer Thomas confirmed she wouldn’t be visiting the farm.

farmer wants a wife who left thomas 2025
(Credits: Seven)

Ashleen

Episode One

Ashleen was one of the women not selected to visit the farm.

farmer wants a wife who left thomas 2025
(Credits: Seven)

Edwina

Episode One

Edwina was sadly eliminated in the first episode of FWAW.

After completing a Bachelor of Communication, majoring in Journalism and Media Production, Tia began her career in media in 2022. She is currently the Senior Digital Content Producer on Now To Love, writing predominately for TV Week while managing all its social media platforms. Here, Tia combines her passions; streaming, celebrity, fashion and reality TV before donning her best outfit to interview some of Australia's favourites at a red carpet. 

