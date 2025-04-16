Farmer Wants A Wife has returned for an exciting 2025 season, with Farmer Jarrad hoping to find “the one.”

Advertisement

The youngest of the farmers, at age 22, he is looking to find his special person and someone to build a life with.

Located in Stanthorpe, Queensland, the sheep and hemp farmer loves working hard on and off the farm.

(Credit: Channel 7)

Farmer Jarrad is all about loyalty and respect, looking for someone with like-minded morals and traditional values.

Advertisement

“Trust, respect and loyalty,” are most important for the farmer, “Having your partner’s back but also pushing each other to achieve our dreams together,” he shared in a statement with Channel Seven.

“They have to be as boisterous as I am and pull me into line if I’m being too much of a clown. They need to be able to have fun: life’s too short and sometimes too serious.”

(Credit: Channel 7)

Describing himself as “goofy”, Farmer Jarrad is looking for someone that is a bit of a goof too, as well as sharing the same interests.

Advertisement

Spending his downtime singing and making music, his romantic side often comes out in his music, with the country singer confessing to having written a song or two for ladies in the past.

In five years, Jarrad hopes “to be successful with a great partner by my side, living a good life after working hard enough to achieve my goals.”

(Credit: Instagram)

On FWAW, Farmer Jarrad will be introduced to eight ladies, but only five will make it back to his farm in Stanthorpe Queensland.

Advertisement

Hopefully, we will see the 22-year-old walking away with the lady of his dreams at the end of the season, finding his “special person”.

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.